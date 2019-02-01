NEW ORLEANS, Feb. 1, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Keeping up with the tradition of New Orleans, NOLA-Distillery's focus is producing products made with Louisiana grown ingredients and traditions of the south.

Conceptualized and manufactured in New Orleans their brands consist of a Louisiana grown Sweet Potato NOLA Vodka and NOLA Pepper Vodka. In addition, their newest brands Louisiana Tradition Whiskey, Gin, Rum and Vodka. They also have a Special Edition Mardi Gras NOLA Vodka available.

NOLA-Distillery focuses on personalized handcrafted spirits, the Jazzmen Rice group is working with NOLA-Distillery in developing and marketing the first Louisiana Jasmine Rice Vodka to penetrate and compete in the new trend globally. Dawn Vachon National Sales and Marketing Director says, "Jazzmen Rice Vodka will be wildly popular in the local and national retail market because they already have brand recognition on supermarket shelves, retail outlets and has a international presence."

They will be producing Multi-Award-Winning Handcrafted Hierarchy Vodka and Larry Flynt's HUSTLER® Vodka as well as additional HUSTLER® products.

NOLA-Distillery's motto is "Everybody has Experienced Handcrafted Spirits, but NOLA-Distillery Perfected them."

NOLA-Distillery has a beautiful Tasting Room and is conducting tours open to the public.

Related Links

Nola-Distillery

View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/world-exclusive-nola-distillery-opens-300788069.html

SOURCE NOLA-Distillery