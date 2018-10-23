World-Class Spirits to be Poured During 12th Annual Pittsburgh Whiskey & Fine Spirits Festival

PITTSBURGH, Oct. 23, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Be on the lookout for ghosts, goblins, and ghouls – and all things Halloween –during Pittsburgh's 12th annual Whiskey & Fine Spirits Festival, which will take place from 6:00 PM to 9:00 PM on Friday, Oct. 26, at Rivers Casino, 777 Casino Dr., Pittsburgh.

Regarded as one of the top whiskey events in the country by the editors of Forbes Travel Guide, the Pittsburgh Whiskey & Fine Spirits Festival continues to set the bar for spirits events nationwide. In honor of Halloween week, this year's festival theme is Monster Bash. All participants are encouraged to join in on the fun and come dressed in their best costumes.

With hundreds of regional, national, and international vendors, the event will feature more than 250 premium distilled spirits, including whiskey, scotch, vodka, tequila, gin, rum, and cordials. Attendees will be able to mingle with knowledgeable mixologists, distillers, brand ambassadors, and industry personalities available to help inform, guide, and entertain.

Many of the spirits offered for tasting will be available for purchase at the onsite Fine Wine & Good Spirits store. Food will also be available so attendees may enjoy responsibly. Attendees must be at least 21 years old with valid identification to enter. Parking is free in the Rivers Casino lot.

General admission tickets, which include a full dinner buffet and tasting, are $100 and may be purchased through http://www.pittsburghwhiskeyfestival.com. A portion of the proceeds benefit The First Tee of Pittsburgh, an international youth development organization introducing the game of golf and its inherent values to young people.

The PLCB regulates the distribution of beverage alcohol in Pennsylvania, operates more than 600 wine and spirits stores statewide, and licenses 20,000 alcohol producers, retailers, and handlers. The PLCB also works to reduce and prevent dangerous and underage drinking through partnerships with schools, community groups, and licensees. Taxes and store profits – totaling $16.5 billion since the agency's inception – are returned to Pennsylvania's General Fund, which finances Pennsylvania's schools, health and human services programs, law enforcement, and public safety initiatives, among other important public services. The PLCB also provides financial support for the Pennsylvania State Police Bureau of Liquor Control Enforcement, the Department of Drug and Alcohol Programs, other state agencies, and local municipalities across the state. For more information about the PLCB, visit www.lcb.pa.gov.

