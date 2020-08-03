The Wonderful Company Establishes $1 Million COVID-19 Relief Fund For Communities In California's Central Valley

Submissions Now Open for Wonderful Community Grants Program, Offering Funding During Time of Critical Need

LOS ANGELES, Aug. 3, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The Wonderful Company, which is dedicated to harvesting health around the world, announced today that it has established a new $1 million relief fund to support nonprofit organizations and schools in California's Central Valley. The fund prioritizes local programs, services, and resources that were impacted by COVID-19, either by state and federal budget cuts or in direct response to new critical needs. Funding will go to the organizations and schools that can demonstrate community impact in Wasco, Delano, Shafter, Firebaugh, Avenal, Sanger, Mendota, or Del Rey.

"Now more than ever, we are focused on the health and well-being of our employees, both while they are doing the essential work of feeding our nation and when they return home to be with their families. We are doing everything in our power to support the vulnerable communities where our employees live and work. Our hope is that our $1 million fund will help to stimulate or reinvigorate many vital programs whose budgets have been cut in the face of this devastating pandemic," said Andy Anzaldo, chief operating officer of Philanthropy at The Wonderful Company.

"The Wonderful Company has become a critical partner in our ongoing efforts to provide fresh produce to rural communities like Wasco and Delano through our annual Farmers' Market program in the spring and summer," said Jeremy Tobias, CEO at Community Action Partnership of Kern (CAPK). "As we face the COVID-19 health crisis, these efforts have become vital for our communities. We've been able to use generous funding from the Wonderful Community Grants program to collect and deliver healthy fruits, vegetables, and staple foods to thousands of low-income individuals and families who are facing the greatest challenges during this pandemic."

Submissions are now open for COVID-19 relief grants ranging from $1,000–$100,000. Applications must be submitted by August 31, 2020 to receive priority and all participating organizations will be notified by September 14, 2020. To learn more about the submission process and requirements, please visit https://www.wonderfulcommunitygrants.com/.

Since its launch in 2016, the Wonderful Community Grants program has contributed more than $2 million to 90 grants, including nonprofits and city and county governments. This year, Wonderful has significantly expanded the scope and funding of its existing program as part of a proactive and concerted company-wide fight against COVID-19. Each year, The Wonderful Company invests millions of dollars in far-reaching community development, education, and health and wellness programs across the Central Valley and beyond, with the goal of enriching and enhancing the lives of our employees who live there.

