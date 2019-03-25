'Wizards of Whisky' World Whisky of the Year 2019 Awarded to Lost Spirits

LONDON, March 25, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Los Angeles–based Lost Spirits took home the top spot at the 'Wizards of Whisky' awards, garnering praise for its Abomination – The Crying of the Puma – a futurist take on whisky.

This prestigious award marks the second time in two years that the Los Angeles distillery, which cooks up hyper-modern distilled spirits, has obtained a major award for its line of whiskies.

Both Lost Spirits Abomination whisky expressions, including The Crying of the Puma and The Sayers of the Law, achieved gold medals in the competition. Beyond that, The Crying of the Puma was awarded 'Wizards of Whisky' American Craft Whiskey of the Year for 2019.

Abomination - The Crying of the Puma went on to compete alongside the winning whiskies from other countries and was then selected World Whisky of the Year 2019.

According to renowned whisky critic Dominick Roskrow of 'Wizards of Whisky', "My judges are a fussy bunch, particularly when it comes to peated whisky, so [Lost Spirits] distillery is clearly getting something very right."

Madcap distiller Bryan Davis explained the feeling of taking the top prize as "a kind of surprised joy that's hard to describe. I always feel like we're putting out something special. However, I also feel like we bend and break so many rules, that the critics' conservative/traditional impulses would prevent us from taking top honors. Then things like this happen and my fears are proven wrong."

Lost Spirits' expressions are sold through a series of boutique distributors throughout the world, including East London Liquor Company in the UK, Whiskey Faessla in Germany, Liberty Spirits in Singapore, PM Spirits in New York and JVS Imports in San Francisco and L.A. Both Abomination expressions can be tasted at the distillery where unique private tastings are held - advanced reservations are available here.

About Lost Spirits: Lost Spirits Distillery LLC is a celebrated California distillery engaged in the research, design, and creation of new culinary experiences within distilled spirits. Lost Spirits Technology LLC is the technology-development arm of the distillery, and its laboratory is recognized as one of the industry's leading research facilities.

About Wizards of Whisky: Now in its 8th year, Wizards of Whisky was created by Dominic Roskrow, the former editor of Whisky Magazine and author of Whisky America. The tastings include, in Roskrow's words, "the best world whiskies", but do not include entries from large established distilleries in Scotland, Japan, or Kentucky. The awards are deliberately designed to highlight smaller world distillers and distilleries from non-traditional areas.

