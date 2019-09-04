Wines That Give Back: Tarpon Cellars Supports the Cystic Fibrosis Foundation

Portion of Every Bottle Sold is Donated to Help Fund Research and Drug Development

NAPA, Calif., Sept. 4, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Tarpon Cellars, a Napa-based wine label focused on bringing people together through events, music and philanthropy, announces its partnership with the Cystic Fibrosis Foundation. One dollar from every bottle sold is donated to the organization's Georgia Chapter via Grayton's Guardians to help support research and drug development for the disease that impacts more than 30,000 people in the U.S.

Contributing to the greater good has been an integral part of Tarpon Cellar's foundation from the beginning. Since its inception, the company has donated more than $2,000 to the organization.

"As an entrepreneur, I feel that I have a responsibility to give back. Personally, I try to align my spending habits with companies that place people over profits, and have built my own company on this same principle," shares Jeremy Carter, founder and winemaker at Tarpon Cellars. "Wine can be a hedonistic industry, but I wanted our customers to feel good about buying our wines by knowing they are contributing to an incredible organization that is making real progress."

Tarpon Cellars' founder was connected to the Cystic Fibrosis Foundation following the diagnosis of a dear friends' son, Grayton, in 2015 at just 10 days old. Prior to Tarpon Cellars, Carter has supported the organization through events and fundraisers. The mission of the Georgia Chapter of the Cystic Fibrosis Foundation is to cure cystic fibrosis and to provide all people with the disease the opportunity to lead full, productive lives by funding research and drug development, promoting individualized treatment, and ensuring access to high-quality, specialized care.

"The ongoing support from Tarpon Cellars not only impacts the future for my son, but also the tens of thousands of people who are affected by this disease across the country," states Melissa Pinkston, personal friend to Tarpon Cellars and mother of a Cystic Fibrosis warrior. "People can feel good about their purchase every time they enjoy a bottle of Tarpon Cellars wine."

For further information, visit www.tarponcellars.com/pages/community or www.cff.org/Georgia.

About Tarpon Cellars

Tarpon Cellars was founded in 2017 by veteran winemaker, Jeremy Carter, with the focus of crafting wines of distinction from Napa Valley. It produces single vineyard wines with fruit from Shifflett Ranch in Oak Knoll, and one dollar from every bottle sold goes to the Cystic Fibrosis Foundation of Georgia. Despite being a Napa Valley wine, Tarpon Cellars has deep roots in the southeast, with a distribution focus in Georgia, Florida, North Carolina, South Carolina, Tennessee and Texas. For more information, visit www.tarponcellars.com.

