Wines of Alsace Rocks a New Identity

NEW YORK, May 2, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Blending boldness and simplicity, France's Alsace wine region has revealed its new global identity with a striking "VA" logo, an abbreviation of Vins Alsace. Known as Wines of Alsace in the USA, the region's new identity was commissioned by the Conseil Interprofessionnel des Vins d'Alsace (CIVA), the trade body responsible for the regulation, protection and promotion of the region's vineyards, growers, producers and wines.

The peaks and valleys and angular nature of these initials can be found throughout the region, whether in the geography of the vineyards, the architecture of half-timbered houses or wingspans of the symbolic storks. The new identity defined three key messages for the region:

Alsace offers one of the most diverse terroirs in the world, with a patchwork of 13 distinct soil types

Alsace is a leading white wine region, expertly expressing the nuances of this style across several varieties for centuries

Alsace has the utmost care for its history and land, with domaines passed down from parents to children for typically 12 generations, and a connectedness to the vineyards that makes the region one of the most certifiably organic on earth

The new identity is rolling out across all markets and will be used in all communications in the USA.

A Representation of Alsace's Terroir, Wines and People

With a black, white, gold and brown palette, Alsace's new identity aims to combine tradition with modernity, nature with progress and character with sophistication. The neutral hues take inspiration from the 38,600 acres of vines in Alsace, while the gold reflects the range of rich colors found in Alsace's predominantly white wines (90%), which are produced from 7 main white grapes.

Alsace is located in northeastern France, nestled between the Vosges Mountains to the west and the Rhine River to the east. On the foothills of the mountains, AOC Alsace (which includes lieux-dit and communales wines) and 51 distinctive Alsace Grand Cru vineyards are planted on 13 soil types from 8 mother rocks. Soil types from granite to limestone and volcanic to sandstone form a complex mosaic, allowing producers to get their hands dirty and match the a range of varieties to the best terroir. This creates expressive wines that are truly unique and specific to an individual vineyard plot.

Due to its location, Alsace benefits from a semi-continental climate and low rainfall, making it one of the driest regions in France. The dry, sunny and warm conditions contribute to the slow, extended ripening of the grapes—resulting in elegant, complex aromas and flavors—as well as the ability to produce a wide range of varieties and styles. Alsace grows seven main varieties: dry Riesling, earthy Pinot Gris, refreshing Pinot Blanc, spicy Gewurztraminer, aromatic Muscat, delicate Sylvaner and a lone red variety, Pinot Noir. From traditional method sparklers and rich, late harvest wines to easy-drinking AOC Alsace and concentrated and complex Grand Cru bottlings, Alsace makes it.

But such breadth of terroirs, varieties and styles does not come without experience. The region is home to passionate winemakers, many of whom belong to families that have been tending vines and making wine in the region for centuries. Each has his or her own style, speciality and personality, but all share a single commonality: producing high quality wines that are pure expressions of the fruit and the terroir, showcasing the distinct nature of Alsace with each sip while being respectful of the land. Over 15% of Alsace's vineyards are certified organic or biodynamic, making it the greenest region in France and one of the most sustainable in the world.

