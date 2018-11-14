Wine.com Releases 2018 Wine.com 100

SAN FRANCISCO, Nov. 14, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Wine.com, the nation's leading online wine retailer, today announced the twelfth annual Wine.com 100. Reflecting the top wines purchased on the website during the first 10 months of 2018, the Wine.com 100 is the industry's only list based exclusively on consumer purchasing behavior. With nearly 35,000 unique vintage-specific wines purchased at Wine.com in 2018, the Top 100 is an exclusive group representing the best-selling available labels. The list provides insight into consumers' online wine-buying patterns, highlighting popular producers, regions and varietals. The complete 2018 Wine.com 100 list is available online at www.wine.com/100.

2018 Wine.com 100 highlights:

Washington State shines: This year, Substance 2016 Cabernet Sauvignon from Washington State topped our list. The list featured six Washington wines (up from 4 last year), two of which were in the top 10. This highlights the growing awareness of the state's value and quality combination, especially for red wine lovers.

Consistent quality vintage over vintage. This year 10 wines gained two spots on the list due to a vintage change. From Chardonnay to Rose to Cabernet, wineries like Caymus and Kendall-Jackson made double placements, reflecting the consumer's loyalty to specific wine year over year.

Rose all day. Following the national trend, rose claimed two more spots this year with a grand total of five. While not dominating the list, 5% is a big jump from the solo placement we saw in 2012.

"It goes without saying that I am super excited about Substance Cabernet being the number one wine at Wine.com this year," says Charles Smith, owner and winemaker. "Wine.com has done a great job of bringing forth Substance Cabernet Sauvignon so that the consumer can find out the great value and great quality the wine offers. I make it for you, I hope you like it."

"Our incredible assortment leads to customer discovery, from everyday wines to cellar-worthy collectibles. Offering wines from nearly every growing region on earth, our customers are able to explore the massive world of wine through our site," said Michael Osborn, Wine.com Founder and Executive Vice President. "With our unique Live Chat Sommelier Service, available 7 days/week, we provide real people with real wine knowledge to assist customers in navigating the vast selection and discovering the perfect wine for their needs."

The 10 most popular sellers on the Wine.com 100 this year:

1. Substance 2016 Cabernet Sauvignon (Washington State)

2. Kendall Jackson 2015 Vintner's Reserve Chardonnay (California)

3. Chateau de Landiras 2014 (France)

4. Delas 2016 Cotes du Rhone St. Esprit Rouge (France)

5. Veuve Clicquot Brut Yellow Label (France)

6. Meiomi 2016 Pinot Noir (California)

7. Borne of Fire 2016 Cabernet Sauvignon (Washington State)

8. Chateau d'Esclans 2017 Whispering Angel Rose (France)

9. La Marca Prosecco (Italy)

10. Kim Crawford 2017 Sauvignon Blanc (New Zealand)

A look back at the Wine.com 100 #1 wines:

2018: Substance 2016 Cabernet Sauvignon (Washington State)

2017: Kendall Jackson 2015 Vintner's Reserve Chardonnay (California)

2016: Brancott 2015 Sauvignon Blanc (New Zealand)

2015: Meiomi 2013 Pinot Noir (California)

2014: Caymus 2012 Napa Valley Cabernet Sauvignon (California)

2013: Viña Eguia 2007 Reserva (Spain)

2012: Columbia Crest 2009 Two Vines Cabernet Sauvignon (Washington State)

2011: Tilia 2009 Cabernet Sauvignon (Argentina)

2010: d'Arenberg 2008 Stump Jump Shiraz (Australia)

2009: Cambria 2006 Julia's Vineyard Pinot Noir (California)

2008: Veramonte 2006 Cabernet Sauvignon Reserva (Chile)

2007: Hogue 2003 Genesis Cabernet Sauvignon (Washington State)

About Wine.com

About Wine.com Wine.com is the nation's leading online wine retailer, offering selection, guidance and convenience not found in brick and mortar stores. The company provides its customers access to the world's largest wine store, with live chat wine experts available 7 days a week on its mobile and full websites. With multiple fulfillment centers and the most sophisticated retail wine distribution network in the United States, Wine.com delivers in 1-2 days to most addresses, offering date-certain delivery and the convenience of shipping for local pickup at more than 11,000 Walgreens, FedEx Office and affiliated locations nationwide. The company's popular StewardShip program provides unlimited wine delivery and exclusive access to new releases for $49 per year. Recently launched, the Wine.com iOS app allows users to scan, rate and purchase wines on the go. Wine.com's mission, to inspire the wine lifestyle through innovation, is captured in its brand manifesto video, viewable here. For more information, visit the company's website at http://www.wine.com.

View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/winecom-releases-2018-winecom-100-300749977.html

SOURCE Wine.com