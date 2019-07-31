Wine.com Launching Spirits In California, New York, Florida And New Jersey

SAN FRANCISCO, July 31, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Wine.com, the nation's leading online wine retailer, is now selling spirits in New York and Florida, and will launch New Jersey and California in August and September, respectively.

Already the world's largest wine store with over 15,000 wines, Wine.com now offers a selection of over 2,000 spirits, including rare and collectible items not easily found in stores. With many wine enthusiasts enjoying premium spirits and craft cocktails at home, Wine.com will delight consumers with the ease of one-stop shopping for all their wine and spirits online.

"Wine.com has serviced consumers with wine for 21 years – offering a comprehensive array of spirits is a natural progression. With so many wine consumers also enjoying craft cocktails and experimenting with their own home bars, we are thrilled to offer the same selection, education and guidance in spirits as we already offer in wine." – Mike Osborn, founder of Wine.com

Wine.com's spirits selection includes a deep assortment of whiskey, vodka, tequila, mezcal, gin, rum, brandy, cordial, and liqueur. With a focus on premium spirits, including a wide array of rare, collectible and limited-edition products, Wine.com offers the ideal selection for the classics connoisseur and the artisanal explorer alike.

Consumers can browse spirits using the wide range of filters standard on the website. In addition to reading descriptions of a product's style, the distillery and region of origin, consumers can also engage spirits experts through chat to find the perfect bottle for them. Wine.com will also offer customers tips on how to serve and mix their drinks in the future.

The same convenient shipping options provided for wine are provided for spirits. StewardShip, Wine.com's free shipping program, applies to all products alike. Customers continue to be able to choose specific-delivery dates and have packages delivered to their home, work or local pickup location.

Suppliers interested in working with Wine.com should contact trade@wine.com.

ABOUT WINE.COM

Wine.com is the nation's leading online wine and spirits retailer, offering selection, guidance and convenience not found in brick and mortar stores. The company provides its customers access to the world's largest wine and spirits store, with experts available to chat 7 days a week on its website and app. With multiple fulfillment centers and the most sophisticated alcohol retail distribution network in the United States, Wine.com delivers in 1-2 days to most addresses, offering date-certain delivery and convenient pickup options from 11,000 Walgreens and FedEx Office locations nationwide. The company's popular free shipping program, StewardShip, provides unlimited shipments and exclusive access to new releases for $49 per year. Wine.com's mission, to inspire the wine lifestyle through innovation, is captured in its brand manifesto video, viewable here . For more information, visit the company's website at www.wine.com or download its app in the Apple Store or Google Play.

