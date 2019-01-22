The Winebow Group Unifies National Footprint with Winebow Rebrand

RICHMOND, Va., Jan. 22, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The Winebow Group, a leading national importer and distributor of fine wine and spirits, is pleased to announce that, effective February 1, the company name, as well as its distribution houses throughout the United States, will rebrand as Winebow with a new logo and color palette. The unification of all entities with the same name reflects the company's evolution and unique ability to leverage its robust national platform and infrastructure to best serve customers and suppliers, and offer an extraordinary portfolio throughout the country. At the same time, the company upholds its unwavering commitment, since 1980, to fine wine and spirits, personal relationships, knowledge, and outstanding service.

"Over the past several years our company has grown significantly, achieving an unparalleled position as a national importer and distributor focused on fine wine and spirits," said Dean Ferrell, President and CEO. "As we look to the future, it is time that we update our identity in a way that underscores our commitment and capabilities as an innovative, forward-thinking partner. Our unification with the Winebow name clarifies who we are and highlights how our shared expertise and extended reach—as one team—is advantageous to our employees, customers, and suppliers."

Winebow will have a new logo with a rich, navy blue color, sleeker fonts, and an abstract "W" monogram for a bolder, modern look that is being integrated onto the website, materials, and signage. The three strokes of the "W" also symbolize the three pillars of the company: People, Passion, and Knowledge.

In addition to existing Winebow distribution houses in Connecticut, Massachusetts, New Jersey, New York, Oregon, Pennsylvania, Rhode Island, and Washington, D.C., The Country Vintner (Delaware, Maryland, North Carolina, South Carolina, and Virginia), Grape Beginnings (Minnesota), The Henry Wine Group (California), Noble Wines (Washington State), Purple Feet Wines (Wisconsin), Quality Wine & Spirits (Georgia), Stacole Fine Wines (Florida), and Vintage Wines (Illinois) will rebrand as Winebow while maintaining current offices and warehouses.

In Washington, D.C., the company's two distribution houses, The Country Vintner and Winebow, will both rebrand as Winebow but remain two separate divisions. Matthew Tucker, Senior Vice President, Mid-Atlantic, will continue to oversee sales and report to Arjun Dewan, Executive Vice President, Wholesale East.

In New York and New Jersey, Martin Scott Wines and Winebow distribution houses will also combine as Winebow, merging portfolios and sales teams to enhance service in these markets. Francois Rousseau, Vice President, New York, and Sean Woods, Vice President, New Jersey, have been promoted to oversee sales in the two states and report to Dewan. Tony Gonzalez, promoted to Senior Vice President, Portfolio Management Northeast, reports to Richard Driscoll, Executive Vice President, Supplier Relations.

"I congratulate Francois, Sean, and Tony on their well-deserved promotions and am confident that the team will thrive under their leadership," said Ferrell. "By simplifying and streamlining our sales structures, we will vastly improve efficiencies and operations in a way that benefits our employees and enables us to even better serve our customers and suppliers."

Erle Martin, based in Benicia, California, will continue to oversee the midwestern and western states as Executive Vice President, Wholesale West.

Also integral to the Winebow rebrand will be the unification of the company's four national import divisions. Instead of having their own, distinct logos, Craft + Estate, LLS, MundoVino, and Negociants USA will now share the Winebow logo and color palette as part of Winebow Imports, which is overseen by Executive Vice President Ian Downey. While each division focuses on different regions and has its own sales, brand, and marketing specialists, they are united in their shared dedication to quality, excellence, and a progressive approach to cultivating their individual portfolios.

About Winebow

Winebow is a national importer and distributor that offers a dynamic portfolio of fine wine and spirits from around the world. Since 1980, the company has represented some of the most established properties in prominent growing areas, as well as a new generation of winemakers and distillers who are dedicated to innovation and quality. Winebow's national distribution platform comprises 22 markets that cover 70 percent of the wine consumption in the U.S. Winebow Imports' four divisions—Craft + Estate, LLS, MundoVino, and Negociants USA—are each dedicated to specific regions and have their own sales, brand, and marketing specialists. With a commitment to exceptional service, Winebow strives to be the best partner to its customers and suppliers, and to inspire a passion for fine wine and spirits nationwide. For more information, please visit www.winebow.com.

View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/the-winebow-group-unifies-national-footprint-with-winebow-rebrand-300781634.html

SOURCE Winebow