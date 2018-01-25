The Winebow Group Expands Distribution Network into Oregon

RICHMOND, Va., Jan. 25, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- The Winebow Group, a national importer and distributor of fine wine and spirits, is pleased to announce the expansion of its Winebow distribution network into Oregon. With Noble Wines in Washington and The Henry Wine Group in California, The Winebow Group's distribution network now covers the entire West Coast, increasing its national footprint to 22 states.

"We are very excited to have our own distribution house in Oregon," said David Townsend, President and CEO of The Winebow Group. "Considering our proximity to the Washington marketplace and the current retail landscape, in which an increasing share is going to national and regional chains, this was a natural extension for us and one that our supplier partners have encouraged," he continued. "With investments in operations and logistics, our long-standing commitment to customer service and education, and a talented team, we look forward to being the leading fine wine distributor in the state."

The Winebow warehouse and office are based in Portland and include an education center for seminars and tastings.

The Oregon business is being overseen by Toni Ketrenos, Oregon State Manager; Kathy Byrd, Vice President and General Manager, Noble Wines; and Erle Martin, Executive Vice President, Wholesale West.

The Winebow Group comprises national importer and distribution houses that offer comprehensive portfolios of fine wine, spirits, and sake from around the world. The company represents some of the most established, family-owned properties in prominent growing areas, as well as a new generation of winemakers and distillers who are dedicated to innovation and quality. With a focus on education and outstanding customer service, The Winebow Group's distribution network reaches over 70 percent of the wine consumption in the U.S. and includes the states of California, Connecticut, Delaware, Florida, Georgia, Idaho, Illinois, Maryland, Massachusetts, Minnesota, New Jersey, New York, North Carolina, Oregon, Pennsylvania, Rhode Island, South Carolina, Virginia, Washington, West Virginia, Wisconsin and Washington, D.C. This unprecedented reach and level of service make the company unique in the fine wine and spirits sector. For more information, please visit TheWinebowGroup.com.

