Wine Your Way, with the STACT Pro Personal Wine Storage System

SAN FRANCISCO and VANCOUVER, B.C., Dec. 5, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- STACT Wine Displays Inc., global leader in premium wine storage solutions is back with its most revolutionary design yet – and this time it's personal.

"Since arriving to the scene in 2012, our mission has always been to make 'good design' accessible to wine lovers," said Jamie Kasza, STACT's CEO. "Today we are thrilled to deliver on that promise with a distinctive cutting-edge solution that transcends wine storage, delivering unprecedented performance and personalization with an all-new design that's sleeker, slimmer and lighter than ever. Best of all, the patented system is more accessible than ever with pricing starting at just $69.99."

Guided by one of the most important industrial designers of our time, Dieter Rams, who defined the '10 Principles of Good Design', we feel we have been able to create a solution that fully embodies these tenets with an groundbreaking beautiful design that is comprised completely of precision machined aircraft-grade aluminum – making it 100% recyclable, yet built to last a lifetime and beyond.

STACT Pro is about to disrupt the wine storage industry, setting a new standard for accessibility and versatility - "Our customers love the functionality and aesthetics of our original STACT design, yet had desired a more affordable solution, with the ability to put their own individual touch by adapting it to store and display additional items beyond just wine, such as stemware, as well as their most prized personal objects of desire. Now with the possibility of combining 5 types of panels, we are excited most to see what our customers will create with STACT Pro."

Proven leading-edge design.

STACT's patented track system is the only solution of its kind, offering a complete turn-key ready-to-install product at a price that is less than what competitors offer crude pegs, pins, and rods. STACT panels are completely interchangeable, and available in an array of premium finish options – allowing users the opportunity to create their own unique wine wall design, with the option of expanding and adapting as their collection grows over time. Whether you're a budding wine drinker with a few extra bottles in the kitchen, or a seasoned connoisseur building a full-scale glass-enclosed wine cellar, creating an elegant one-of-a-kind wine display is now easier than ever before.

STACT Pro pricing and availability.

- Combine 5 available panel options, starting at just $69.99 USD

- Choose from Silver, Space Gray, and BlackOut

- Order today via www.getSTACT.com (coming soon to select STACT Authorized Resellers).

USA Patent No. 9,949,563, D708,494, D834,900. Patents pending worldwide.

About STACT

Designed by a team of world-renowned designers and precision-crafted with high-quality materials, STACT products are uniquely versatile, space efficient and customizable to fit any space or décor. Known as "the pioneers of modern wine storage" STACT reimagines how wine is stored and showcased, holding more patents than any wine rack manufacturer in the world. STACT has received international acclaim, having been featured in the Wall Street Journal, New York Times, Los Angeles Times, Gizmodo, AskMen, Elle Decor, Dwell, and Design Milk, ranked as the #1 Kickstarter design product by Huffington Post's StyleList, and selected by Uncrate as 'Most wanted'.

