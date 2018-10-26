A Wine That Sparks Memories: Secastilla Garnacha 2010

For Proust, a bite of a madeleine cookie triggered a flood of memories. For me, it was a sip of Secastilla Garnacha 2010 that transported me back to a very special day in Spain. Around this time last year, I made my second visit to Somontano, in northeast Spain, to tour Viñas del Vero's majestic Secastilla vineyards. A few nights ago, vivid memories of that trip came flooding back as I sat in my Manhattan living room sipping Secastilla Garnacha.

Secastilla Garnacha 2010 ($39.99)



I could smell the fertile fragrance of Secastilla's rain-drenched air and hear the staccato pitter-patter of raindrops on the roof of the tiny cabin where our group sought refuge. We nourished ourselves with laughter and thin slices of jamón that glistened with luscious threads of fat. I could feel the awkwardly comforting sensation of a stranger's bulky rubber boots on my feet because Secastilla's kind and observant winemaker, José Ferrer, had deemed my soaked sandals ill-suited for a trek in the mucky vineyard and tasked his colleagues with finding me more appropriate footwear. For anyone who doubts that wine can trigger a strong emotional response, they just haven't found their Secastilla: a wine with the power to transport you back in time.

Award-winning wiinemaker José Ferrer. The 2012 vintage of Secastilla Garnacha was recognized as the best red wine in Spain at the International Wine Challenge.

A visit to Secastilla is not required to appreciate the transcendent beauty and superb quality of this wine. 100% Garnacha sourced from 100-year old-vines, Secastilla 2010 elegantly expresses the unique terroir of this magical valley overlooked by seven ancient castles that are the inspiration for its name. Exceptionally talented winemaker José Ferrer has crafted a wine that lives up to the splendor of these surroundings and conveys a genuine sense of this other-worldly vineyard that soars 700 meters high at the foot of the Pyrenees, embraced by almond and olive groves. Rich yet graceful, 10 months of aging in French oak imbues Secastilla Garnacha 2010 with a tinge of spice but does not overwhelm the rich and vibrant fruit flavors of black cherry with a touch of brambly forest fruits and licorice. A perfect red wine to pair with the heartier flavors of fall, Secastilla 2010 may inspire you to embark on an unforgettable journey to this magical place.



I don't think I've ever been so happy to be caught in the rain -- the magic of Secastilla!