Wine Rewards Startup Commits to 1% Donation to Environment, Invests in Sustainable Future

PASADENA, Calif., April 8, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Recognizing the urgent threats facing the environment, Vertical Finance–developer of Grand Reserve, a unique and innovative rewards program for wine enthusiasts–has joined 1% for the Planet, a global network of businesses, nonprofits, and individuals working together for a healthy planet. Businesses that join 1% for the Planet commit to giving 1% of gross sales each year to approved nonprofit partners through a variety of support. To date, 1% for the Planet members have given back more than $225 million dollars to environment causes.

"Winemaking is farming and artistry. The impact of climate change on winemaking is a real issue today. Our members deserve to know that we are helping to address these concerns," says Matthew Goldman, Founder and CEO of Vertical Finance. "As a responsible member of the wine industry, we're committed to being good environmental stewards. Working with 1% for the Planet ensures that we're making smart environmental giving decisions, and that being part of this established network ideally amplifies that impact."

1% for the Planet advises members regarding giving strategies and certifies annual giving by confirming each business member's gross sales as well as by reviewing donation receipts made to approved, high-impact nonprofit partners working in six core issue areas: climate, food, land, pollution, water, and wildlife. The organization works with more than 2,700 business members and an expanding community of individual members supporting thousands of nonprofit partners in more than 60 countries. 1% for the Planet was created in 2002 by the founders of Patagonia and Blue Ribbon Flies. Grand Reserve joins members including New Belgium Brewing, Paradigm Winery, Bandit Wines, and Best Case Wines.

"Currently, only 3% of total philanthropy goes to the environment and, only 5% of that comes from businesses. The planet needs bigger support than this, and our growing network of member businesses is doing its valuable part to increase giving and support on the ground outcomes. We're excited to welcome Vertical Finance to our global movement of more than 2,500 businesses," says Kate Williams, CEO of 1% for the Planet.

About Vertical Finance, Inc.

Vertical Finance builds next generation, personalized loyalty and payment solutions. The company's modern affinity credit card platform matches consumers with merchants and authentic rewards that enhance their lifestyle pursuits. The company's flagship program, Grand Reserve, rewards consumers when they shop at wineries, wine clubs, and wine shops. Grand Reserve points can be redeemed for wine-related merchandise, and exclusive experiences and offers curated by a team of award-winning sommeliers and wine experts. Vertical Finance connects passionate consumers with independent and unique merchants. Visit verticalfinance.com and grandreserverewards.com to learn more. Consumers can connect with Grand Reserve on Instagram and Facebook (@GrandReserveRewards) or Twitter (@GrandRewards)

