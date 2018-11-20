Wine With a Mission: emBRAZEN Celebrates Bold Women, Past & Present



“It’s exciting to share these women’s compelling stories through emBRAZEN wines. I hope these wines spark conversation among friends, family, co-workers or even in the wine aisle. I’m proud to have crafted these wines, providing a bold and delicious canvas for their voices to be heard.” - Olivia Teutschel, emBRAZEN winemaker

I'll admit to being a bit skeptical when I first heard about emBRAZEN Wines. I actively avoid any wines that seem gimmicky or blatant in their pandering to women. But something about emBRAZEN caught my eye: the beautiful visage of one of my all-time favorite women in history adorns one of the bottles, the inimitable Josephine Baker. Wanting to make sure that the wine within the bottle was worthy of such an iconic figure, I decided to give emBRAZEN a chance. I'm so glad I did.

emBRAZEN Red Blend honors Josephine Baker - entertainer, Civil Rights activist, and spy for the French Resistance. The bottle bears Ms. Baker's image and her quote, "To realize our dreams, we must decide to wake up."



Crafted by winemaker Olivia Teutschel, emBRAZEN defines itself as "more than just a wine brand. It’s a call to arms, encouraging women to reclaim their narratives and rewrite history." In addition to the Red Blend that pays tribute to Josephine Baker, the emBRAZEN trio of California wines includes a Cabernet Sauvignon in honor of journalist & explorer Nellie Bly and a Chardonnay inspired by the Queen of Salsa, singer Celiz Cruz.



"Energy rightly applied and directed will accomplish anything." - Nellie Bly

Fruit-forward and vibrant, emBrazen wines are delicious and enlightening. The back label of each bottle has a short bio of its muse and if you download their Living Wine Labels app, the labels come to life and tell their story. The wines are attractively priced at $15 each.



"When opportunity presents itself, grab it. Hold on tight and don’t let go.” - Celia Cruz

Committed to inspiring modern women to share their stories, emBRAZEN will award $25,000 to a woman who is shattering expectations and driving change in her community. “Women are paving their own paths and taking control of their futures by speaking boldly to ignite progress and change the world. Through our Take Up The Torch program, emBRAZEN recognizes local unsung heroes who deserve support to achieve their community enhancing goals," says Patricia Montagno, Vice President of Marketing for Treasury Wine Estates, the parent company of emBRAZEN. Nominations will be accepted until December 2, 2018 and the winner will be announced on International Women's Day (March 8, 2019). Click here to nominate women who Take Up The Torch!

I'm truly impressed by emBRAZEN's mission to honor trailblazing women of the past and to support women defying convention today. Yes, wine is about pleasure but emBRAZEN is a beautiful and innovative example of how wine can also be a conduit to knowledge and empowerment. The accessible price of emBRAZEN wines will allow the powerful stories of Josephine Baker, Nellie Bly, and Celia Cruz to reach a large audience of wine lovers who can find inspiration in the fearlessness of these incredible women. Their stories should never be forgotten. I'll drink to that!