Wine That Makes Me Sing: Martini & Rossi Prosecco & Asti

It takes a sparkling personality to make sparkling wine! Winemaker Giorgio Castagnotti has worked for Martini & Rossi for 35 years and is still passionate about his job.

Their catchy jingle has been stuck in my mind for decades, but now it's the Martini & Rossi wines that I can't stop thinking about. I was too young to really appreciate wine when the vintage "Martini & Rossi Asti Spumante, When You've Got Good Taste it Shows" commercial was a television staple, but I was absolutely old enough to dig a disco-ish jingle celebrating the pleasures of sparkling wine. That commercial was retired ages ago but it succeeded in making Martini & Rossi a name that I would never forget. And now I'm more than old enough to enjoy a glass!

Founded in 1863, Martini & Rossi is truly an icon. Italy's largest producer of sparkling wine, it would be too easy to assume that Martini & Rossi pumps out a sea of generic wine but a recent tasting with Martini & Rossi winemaker Giorgio Castagnotti quickly shattered any preconceived notions that I had. Our tasting of Martini & Rossi Asti and Prosecco showed me that high volume does not mean inferior quality. Well-made, refreshing, and accessibly priced, Martini & Rossi sparkling wines are a delightful reminder that wine can be produced on a large scale without compromising quality or style.

Martini & Rossi Prosecco DOC ($14.99)

Who says that classics can't be innovated and improved? Martini & Rossi has recently introduced a drier style of their famous Prosecco and it is now Extra Dry with just a hint of sweetness. Winemaker Giorgio Castagnotti gleefully proclaimed that he is "obsessed with freshness" in the flavor profile of his sparkling wines and the updated style of the Prosecco certainly reflects that esthetic. Crisp and refreshing, it has vibrant citrus flavors & aromas with hints of green apple, pear, and thyme. The blend is 85% Glera (the classic Prosecco grape) with dashes of other grapes, including Verdiso and Chardonnay. A very well-structured Prosecco with fine & persistent bubbles, this is a sure-fire way to get the party started.

100% Glera, Martini Collezione Speciale Prosecco DOC ($25) takes their passion for innovation and craftsmanship to the next level. Giorgio describes this elegant wine in the striking bottle as "pure Prosecco" that was achieved through an "obsessively controlled winemaking" process. The Glera grapes were selected from a specific vineyard. The connection to their traditional Prosecco is evident in its Extra Dry style and vibrant fruit, but this special version is more intense with a pronounced minerality and a hint of exotic fruit flavors.

Martini & Rossi Sparkling Rosé ($14.99)

Extra Dry and absolutely delicious, Giorgio cheerfully describes the shade of this vivid rosé as "Disco Pink." A blend of Riesling Italico, Chardonnay, Glera, and Nebbiolo; it is fresh and fruity but not overly sweet. Lively red fruit flavors are revved up with a hint of orange zest.



image courtesy of Martini & Rossi



Martini & Rossi Asti DOCG ($12.99)

Long before Moscato became trendy, Martini & Rossi Asti was there. Crafted from 100% Moscato Bianco grapes from Piedmont in the north of Italy, Martini & Rossi Asti bears the prestigious DOCG designation that denotes the highest level of quality for Italian wines. The pure and natural sweetness of the grapes shines through in this lively sparkling wine with vibrant flavors of peach and melon. People often pair Asti with dessert but winemaker Giorgio Castagnotti suggests a savory pairing, like a salami panini, that won't compete with the sweetness of the wine. Low alcohol, big flavor!

Martini Collezione Speciale Asti DOCG ($25)

This limited-edition Asti made from Moscato Bianco grapes sourced from specific vineyards shows that Asti can reach a higher level of nuance and finesse. Naturally sweet with flavors of peach, citrus, and elderflower, it also has subtle hints of savory herbs. Great by itself at the end of a meal or with suggested pairings of fresh fruit, chocolate, and blue cheese.

It was an absolute joy to sip Martini & Rossi Asti and Prosecco with winemaker Giorgio Castagnotti. I'll never forget this very established winemaker, with degrees in oenology and food chemistry, happily joining me for an impromptu duet of the old Martini & Rossi television jingle. Wine brings people together for conversation, laughter, and sometimes a song! Sparkling wine, in particular, has a very special way of setting the tone for celebrations. Martini & Rossi's well-crafted and consistent sparkling wines are an excellent way to pop the cork on some delicious bubbles without breaking the bank. However, you may break into song!

If your travels take you to Italy, Martini & Rossi welcomes visitors at their historic Casa Martini in Pessione di Chieri (Turin). The former home of co-founder Luigi Rossi and the production site of MARTINI, the property has a history that spans more than 150 years. Highlights include the Wine Museum and Mondo Martini Gallery.