The Wine Lover's Apprentice Makes the Perfect Gift for Wine Lovers Everywhere!

New Book Offers Advice Without the Attitude

ARMONK, N.Y., Nov. 6, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Chatty, breezy and full of insider tips, The Wine Lover's Apprentice is the wine book for people who want to learn about wine but don't know where to start. Written by wine educator Kathleen Bershad, the book was inspired by her students, for whom no question was too silly or crazy-sounding to ask.

The Wine Lover's Apprentice has the same informal tone and relaxed approach as her classes while offering practical, real-world strategies for ordering wine in a restaurant or picking a bottle from the shelf. The book also addresses serving and storing wine and includes a chapter on "What You're Tasting When You Taste Wine."

The second half of the book explores the world's major wine regions. Each begins with a single sentence that summarizes the area followed by a list of the major grapes. It also highlights the best appellations and value regions within that area, making it a valuable ongoing reference as well.

"With its portable size, unique maps and $14.99 price, this book is the perfect gift or stocking stuffer for wine lovers everywhere," says Bershad.

