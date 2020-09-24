Wine Insiders Welcomes Geoffrey Zakarian As Its Newest Brand Ambassador

Iron Chef, restaurateur, and television personality brings his distinctive perspective to curated wine selection

LOS ANGELES, Sept. 24, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Wine Insiders, the Internet's preeminent destination for premium wine at everyday low prices, today announces an expanded partnership with renowned Chef Geoffrey Zakarian. Zakarian initially began his relationship with the company last fall by promoting Wine Insiders on QVC, and has since hosted multiple successful segments. Now, Zakarian will bring his food and beverage expertise to a curated selection of wines on WineInsiders.com.

In his 30 year career, Zakarian has led some of the country's top restaurant kitchens and traveled the globe seeking new inspiration to marry with his classical training and techniques. In addition, Iron Chef Zakarian is an acclaimed author, entrepreneur, and popular TV personality as a judge on Chopped and co-host of The Kitchen.

As a Wine Insiders ambassador, Zakarian will share food and wine pairing recommendations based on his decades of cooking and restaurant experience. For aspiring mixologists, he will also provide wine-based cocktail recipes that highlight the wines available in his curated wine selection.

"One of my earliest jobs in the hospitality industry was as a bartender and I learned you can get remarkable wine at an affordable price," said Geoffrey Zakarian. "I am delighted to partner with Wine Insiders to share some of my favorite bottles, as well as tips to enjoy life around the table."

"It's been a great experience working with Chef Zakarian to bring the Wine Insiders experience to his fans and QVC viewers over the past year," said Zac Brandenberg, Co-Founder & CEO of DRINKS, Wine Insiders' parent company. "We're excited to introduce Geoffrey to our passionate Wine Insiders community and expand his reach online."

Wine Insiders is the leading online wine marketplace and #1 rated wine site in the country, with over 3,000 5-star reviews on Google. To shop Chef Zakarian's new selections, visit https://wineinsiders.com/curators/geoffrey-zakarian-wine-collection. Once on the site, shoppers will be invited to select from wine sets in 6 and 12-bottle assortments as low as $14 per bottle.

After confirming the delivery state and legal drinking age upon checkout, customers will select home delivery straight to their doorsteps or choose local pick-up from more than 14,000 participating FedEx locations.

About Wine Insiders:

Wine Insiders, with 38 years of heritage and two million customers across the country, is the nation's Direct to Consumer wine leader. Wine Insiders offers a curated selection of award-winning premium wines to customers in 41 states plus D.C. Customers receive fast, no-cost shipping on orders of more than six bottles, as well as a 100% customer satisfaction guarantee with each purchase. Wine Insiders' offerings include individual bottles, packs of six or twelve, and a no-obligation wine club for a hassle-free way to explore the world of wine.

About DRINKS

DRINKS (http://www.drinks.com) is the online leader in adult beverage, reinventing wine buying for the 21st century. Through its pioneering Wine as a Service (WaaS) platform and Direct to Consumer (DTC) properties, DRINKS brings thousands of award-winning wines safely and conveniently to millions of customers across the United States in 1-2 days. Named by Forbes as America's 18th best startup employer in 2020, DRINKS powers this unique ecosystem with its patented enterprise technology, including the ability to customize merchandising and deliver unique recommendations and messaging for each shopper.

About Geoffrey Zakarian

Geoffrey Zakarian is recognized by industry insiders as a superstar of the restaurant world and by food enthusiasts as "Iron Chef," author, fashion icon, and trusted television presence. His expanding restaurant empire has earned him a trio of coveted Three-Star Reviews from the New York Times and a Michelin star. His prolific television career includes his ongoing roles on "The Kitchen" (2017 Emmy Nominee) "Chopped," and "Iron Chef America" and Geoffrey's new full-service production company, Corner Table Entertainment creates original content for TV, digital, and emerging media. With acclaimed books and a growing line of gourmet food and innovative culinary tools for the home cook, Zakarian is bringing his lifelong passion for the art of living well into homes everywhere.

