Wine Industry Sales Executive Brings 15 years of Brand Development Expertise to Glass Vodka

National and International Vodka Sales Director for Glass Distillery, International Award Winning Glass Vodka Brand

SEATTLE, Jan. 23, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Glass Distillery today announced it has named Thomas Woodley as Director of National Sales. Woodley will work closely with Glass' founder and CEO, Ian MacNeil and oversees all sales and distribution activities of Glass Distillery's artisanal vodka brands in the US and Canada.

"We are thrilled to have Thomas, a consummate professional and ultra-premium wine sales veteran, foster relationships with the growing number of national and global distribution partners," said Ian MacNeil.

Thomas Woodley comes to Glass Distillery from Woodward Canyon Winery where he managed national and export sales for over 15 years, building a loyal network over 30 distributors. He understands and thrives in a brand building environment, creating distribution partnerships, and making the appropriate connections necessary to take product sales to the next level of success.

Says MacNeil, "We are ready to take the Glass Vodka Collection to an entirely new level of availability throughout the US and globally. Thomas will oversee our growing sales team and help us maintain our focus on continuing to double sales of our super-premium vodka brands on a year-over-year basis."

Says Thomas, "I see tremendous potential for all of the Glass Vodka brands as they are authentic, elegant and unique artisanal products. There is quite literally nothing else like them in the category. I am confident that we can make the Glass Vodka brands clear-cut leaders in the super premium vodka segment."

MacNeil adds, "Unlike other brands in the category, Glass vodka has a real story behind it, and the company will never sacrifice quality for on a lesser expensive method. Always stay true to the tenets of the brand – that is paramount. I believe that Glass brand holds exciting and unexampled potential. Our plans for deliberate, strategic growth, along with distributor support, will help us achieve our goals."

Distributors interested in learning more about Glass Vodka should contact Thomas via email at Thomas@glassdistillery.com or phone at +1 (206) 200-8404.

For more information please visit www.glassvodka.com.

About Glass Distillery

Glass Distillery, founded Ian MacNeil in 2011, is an international award winning artisanal distillery based in Seattle, Washington dedicated to producing connoisseur class vodkas using only the finest in Washington wine grapes. The distillery's premier spirit offering is Glass Vodka™, an elegantly crafted vodka with a modern taste profile. These batch made artisanal spirits are produced by MacNeil who utilizes a hand-made copper kettle and two double column stills to produce a product of exceptional quality and taste. Glass Vodka, is 80 proof/40% ABV, and can be purchased at the distillery, online www.shop.glassvodka.com, in many retail outlets throughout the USA and found behind the bar at many of the finest cocktail establishments.

