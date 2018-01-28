Wine & Dine: GAUDIr Modern Spanish Tapas is a Gem in El Barrio, NYC

GAUDIr Seafood Paella prepared with Bomba Rice, Monkfish, Sepia, Shrimp, Clams & Saffron.



Comfort food isn't just resigned to the flavors of our childhood but often includes dishes that captivated us during our travels. My passion for Spanish cuisine was ignited by the two years I studied in Spain. That seems a lifetime ago, but a single bite of saffrony seafood paella, thinly sliced Jamón Ibérico, and even the simple perfection of pan con tomate, evokes beautiful memories.



image courtesy of GAUDIr

For my most recent foray into the fabulous flavors of Spain, I only had to walk a few blocks in my East Harlem, Manhattan neighborhood to GAUDIr (251 East 110th Street).



image courtesy of GAUDIr

GAUDIr is the brainchild of Tastings Social, the same team that created the impressive neighborhood favorite, Mountain Bird. In fact, GAUDIr is actually a "Modern Spanish Tapas Pop-Up" restaurant that operates exclusively on Monday evenings in the charming Mountain Bird dining room. The cozy and quietly sexy space is warmed by candlelight and the welcoming personalities of the staff.



image courtesy of GAUDIr

Chef Cédric Durand has created a menu of beautifully prepared Spanish classics with subtle modern touches. GAUDIr also has a small but excellent wine list and a selection of bespoke Gin & Tonic cocktails, including a variation with rosemary, coriander, and charred lemon.



I was delighted to see Enate Tempranillo 2016 from the Somontano region of Spain on the GAUDIr wine list - it is a fresh, elegant, and food-friendly red wine.



Another lovely wine on the GAUDIr wine list is crisp & refreshing Atlantis Albariño from Rias Baixas in Galicia. Tasty tapas include Pimientos de Padròn (Shishito Peppers with Coarse Sea Salt), Patatas Bravas (Crisp Potatos with Spicy Sauce & Aioli) and Ibérico Ham (aged 36 months).

Friends often ask me where to dine in East Harlem and I've been singing the praises of GAUDIr. It beautifully captures the flavors of Spain and the unpretentious charms of Spanish Harlem. Gracias, GAUDIr for adding some sabor to my Monday night.