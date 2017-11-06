Wine by Design Releases Houston Astros 2017 World Series Championship Sparkling Wine

HEALDSBURG, Calif., Nov. 6, 2017 /PRNewswire/ -- To celebrate the Houston Astros World Series championship, Wine by Design, the exclusive wine licensee of Major League Baseball, is delivering a limited-edition World Series Championship Brut with Rack & Riddle. Rack & Riddle, one of the largest custom wine operations nationwide specializing in sparkling wine, has created the Houston Astros World Series sparkling wine. Wine is available online and at select retail outlets. For more information, visit mlb.com/wine.

"This is our 6th year creating a Limited Edition World Series Sparkling with MLB. We are fortunate to have found such a great partner in Rack and Riddle to create a sparkling wine from one of the most prestigious winemaking regions in California for such a momentous occasion," said Diane Karle, CEO, Wine by Design.

Wine by Design created championship wines to celebrate the victories of the San Francisco Giants (2012 & 2014), Boston Red Sox (2013), Kansas City Royals (2015) and Chicago Cubs (2016), each of which honored historic moments for those Clubs. This is the first World Series title in franchise history for the Houston Astros, making a truly momentous occasion for their fans.

"This wine is truly worthy of champions like the Houston Astros, with fresh fruit aromas of yellow delicious apple and citrus flower nuanced with tropical notes on the nose. The taste follows through with citrus that livens the palate—begging for another sip or two," said Rack & Riddle Executive Director of Winemaking, Penny Gadd-Coster. "The beauty of a well-balanced Brut like this is it pairs well with a variety of foods – like World Series-worthy snacks of potato chips, mixed nuts and Spicy Wings! It's perfect for drinking now, and ages well so you can celebrate with bubbly for months to come."

The Houston Astros Championship Brut was crafted in the labor-intensive Méthode Champenoise tradition, and showcases premium grapes from California.

ABOUT RACK & RIDDLE CUSTOM WINE SERVICES:

With its expansion in 2014 to two new locations in Sonoma County, Rack & Riddle is proudly committed to providing pristine facilities where winemakers craft both still and sparkling wines. Rack & Riddle offers complete grape-to-bottle, base-to-bottle, and private label wine programs, and houses nearly 2 million gallons of stainless steel storage and fermentation vessels. An exceptional winemaking team produces 1.2 million cases of wine annually. For more information, visit www.rackandriddle.com.

ABOUT WINE BY DESIGN:

Wine by Design (WBD) is a marketing and management agency, and the leader in delivering wine-based strategic services and premium wine solutions. With an extensive network of wine experts, suppliers and winemakers, WBD provides targeted wine experiences, limited wine releases, and consulting. Founded by Diane Karle, WBD has offices in New York and Napa Valley, one of the most prestigious wine regions in the world, and home to many of its industry's leaders. Visit winebydesignco.com to learn more.

