Wine and Spirits Wholesalers in New York Employ 6,700 Americans Earning $643 Million in Wages, New WSWA Data Shows

Industry generates $4.74 billion in New York state tax revenue each year; wholesalers increased job growth by 18 percent since 2016



NEW YORK, July 11, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Family-owned wine and spirits wholesalers in New York deliver wine and spirits from every corner of the world to local restaurants, bars and stores— and are a major economic engine in the state, according to new data. Wholesalers in New York employ more than 6,700 employees who earn $643 million in wages each year as part of an industry that generates $4.74 billion in New York state tax revenue each year. Since 2016, wholesaler jobs in New York have increased 18 percent and collective wages paid have increased by more than $85 million.

"In New York, wine and spirits wholesalers have become a very reliable and cost-effective system of revenue collection for the state and prevent tax evaders from undercutting local businesses," said Spencer Merinoff, Co-Chairman of Charmer Industries, Inc. headquartered in New York, and Treasurer of WSWA Executive Committee. "The distribution system of beverage alcohol also prevents monopolies, supports the bourgeoning craft scene, and provides New Yorkers with the widest variety of authentic product found anywhere in the world."

Distributors in the three-tier system efficiently move alcoholic beverage products from producer to consumer, and help keep the market safe and accountable, protecting consumers and non-consumers alike. Responsible distribution practices save New York's government money by accurately and efficiently collecting and remitting $212.52 million in state excise taxes.

"Creating a variety of jobs in the state of New York that directly support tens of thousands of restaurants, bars, hotels, nightclubs and retailers has created a robust wine and spirits industry with a focus on consumer safety and choice," continued Merinoff. "The intrinsic chain-of-custody established by producers, distributors and retailers is designed to prevent headlines like we have recently seen of tourists dying from counterfeit alcohol from ever becoming a reality for New York," he added.

For more data on New York wine and spirits wholesalers, and to search data by congressional district, state senate district, or state house district, click here. WSWA's industry economic impact analysis and ongoing studies are prepared by John Dunham & Associates based in Brooklyn, N.Y.

WSWA is the national trade association representing the wholesale tier of the wine and spirits industry, dedicated to advancing the interests and independence of wholesalers, distributors and brokers of wine and spirits. Founded in 1943, WSWA has more than 370 member companies in all 50 states and the District of Columbia, and its members distribute more than 80 percent of all wine and spirits sold at wholesale in the U.S.

