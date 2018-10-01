Win The Ultimate Mermaid Halloween Costume Worth $25K Courtesy Of SpikedSeltzer And Hollywood Blockbuster Costume Designer Ruth E. Carter

Hot Off Designing Costumes For One Of The Biggest Superhero Movies Of The Year, Carter's Next Project Brings SpikedSeltzer's Mermaid Heroine To Life

NORWALK, Conn., Oct. 1, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Same old store-bought Halloween costumes got you saying, "Beach, please?" Free your inner mermaid with a thumb-stopping $25,000 custom costume created from top to tail by award-winning blockbuster costume designer Ruth E. Carter for SpikedSeltzer.

Coming off designing costumes for one of the biggest box-office-breaking movies of the year, Carter is creating her first-ever mermaid costume inspirited by the bubbly and invigorating siren-inspired hard seltzer brand, so you can make a splash this Halloween.

"Through this costume, I wanted to imagine SpikedSeltzer's mermaid icon as the dynamic, alluring, and powerful superhero she is, while also giving the look a little bit of culture since the design was inspired by the brand's West Indies Lime flavor," said Carter. "I'm so excited to bring this mermaid costume to life and tailor it to make it unique to the winner's individuality."

The costume features show-stopping elements that marry mermaid vibes with Carter's distinct aesthetic. A one-of-a-kind, handcrafted headpiece with a bejeweled crown and bold blue hair cascades down onto a netted top with seashells and tribal accents. The shiny, chartreuse tail brings movement to the costume with a hidden tie that gives the impression that the wearer is swimming.

To finalize the custom look, Carter will participate in a one-on-one consultation with the winner to ensure that the costume is tailored specifically for the prize holder – personalized to size, shape and style.

Want to wow everyone at your upcoming Halloween bash with this one-of-a-kind mermaid costume from SpikedSeltzer? For a chance to win, follow @SpikedSeltzer on Instagram and share the sketch of her design including why you want to be a mermaid this Halloween, tagging #MermaidCrusade and #Contest from October 1-10.*

Feeling inspired to make your own mermaid costume at home? Carter reveals her insider secrets from years on movie sets to help everyone suit up in a DIY mermaid costume of their own. To watch her tips and tricks, head over to https://youtu.be/dmRsx95VEZ0.

We want to see your mermaid costumes! Dress like a mermaid for Halloween and you could receive a $10 Lyft credit. Show us your costume on Instagram and tag @spikedseltzer along with #mermaidcrusade and #sponsored from October 18 – November 1st. Follow @SpikedSeltzer for more details.**

"We want fans to be motivated to leave tired costumes and beverages to the ghosts of Halloween past by channeling our powerful icon and choosing the original hard seltzer with the mermaid," said Chelsea Phillips, Vice President of Beyond Beer Brands at Anheuser-Busch. "After all, what better time to embrace your inner mermaid than on the one day a year you can see them IRL?"

Perfect for sipping at any Halloween celebration, SpikedSeltzer is a premium lightly carbonated alcoholic beverage (6% ABV). Feel like shaking up the party with a cocktail? Introducing SpikedSeltzer's "Mermaid on the Rocks" specially created for Halloween 2018.

Mermaid on the Rocks

- 5 oz. SpikedSeltzer Cape Cod Cranberry

- 1.25 oz. Aperol

- 1 oz. Red Wine (Dry)

- .75 oz. Apple Cider

- Sliced Apple

- Mix SpikedSeltzer Cape Cod Cranberry, Aperol and apple cider over ice in a double rocks glass. Gently pour red wine over a spoon to float on top. Garnish with a sliced apple "mermaid tail."

For additional images and behind-the-scenes footage of the making of SpikedSeltzer x Ruth E. Carter Halloween mermaid costume, please visit the Anheuser-Busch Newsroom.

For more information, follow @SpikedSeltzer and #MermaidCrusade on Instagram.

*SPIKEDSELTZER'S MERMAID HALLOWEEN COSTUME GIVEAWAY

NO PURCHASE NECESSARY. Open to US residents 21+. Begins 10/1/18 and ends 10/10/18. See Official Rules at www.spikedseltzer.com/mermaidcrusade for prize and details. Message and data rates may apply. Void where prohibited.

**SPIKEDSELTZER LYFT GIVEAWAY

NO BEER PURCHASE NECESSARY. Open to US residents (except CA & TX) 21+. Begins 10/18/18 and ends 11/1/18 (while supplies last). Limit one (1) $10 Lyft Credit per person. Lyft Credit is valid for $10 off a new and/or existing user's ride, excluding tips, while supplies last. Lyft Credit has no cash value. Message and data rates may apply. Void where prohibited.

About SpikedSeltzer

SpikedSeltzer created the fast-growing hard seltzer category in 2013, and partnered with Anheuser-Busch in 2016 to go national. The product is six percent ABV, naturally flavored, and gluten-free. It contains only five grams of carbs per 12 oz. serving. The alcohol comes from a cold-fermentation of sugar combined with water and fruits. Its bubbles give it a crisp, dry finish. SpikedSeltzer comes in six natural flavors: Ventura Lemon, Prickly Pear, Indian River Grapefruit, West Indies Lime, Cape Cod Cranberry, and Valencia Orange. For more information, go to spikedseltzer.com, or visit their Instagram and Facebook pages.

©2018 Boathouse Beverage Co., SpikedSeltzer® Ventura Lemon, Indian River Grapefruit, Cape Cod Cranberry, West Indies Lime, Valencia Orange, Prickly Pear, IRC Beer (Ale in TX), Norwalk, CT & Baldwinsville, NY. ENJOY RESPONSIBLY.

About Ruth E. Carter

Ruth E. Carter's unparalleled ability to develop an authentic story through costume and character has made her one of the most sought after and renowned costume designers today. She has garnered two Academy Award nominations for "Best Costume Design," for Spike Lee's MALCOM X (1993) and Steven Spielberg's AMISTAD (1998) as well as an Emmy nomination in 2016 for the reboot of ROOTS. She has worked in the industry for over three decades and has been credited with over forty films and counting, including her work with Spike Lee on over ten films. Carter is known for her outstanding work for period ensemble films such as the highly praised Lee Daniels' THE BUTLER, SELMA and MARSHALL. She continues to receive critical acclaim for her work on Marvel's BLACK PANTHER. Carter has also designed the first season of YELLOWSTONE, and is working on Season 2. Her upcoming work will be seen on the Netflix film, DOLEMITE IS MY NAME, and the FOX series COSMOS: POSSIBLE WORLDS.

Media Contacts:

Lacey Clifford

Lacey.Clifford@thehighend.beer

Sarah Mahaney

SMahaney@webershandwick.com

View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/win-the-ultimate-mermaid-halloween-costume-worth-25k-courtesy-of-spikedseltzer-and-hollywood-blockbuster-costume-designer-ruth-e-carter-300722000.html

SOURCE SpikedSeltzer