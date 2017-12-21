Wilson Daniels Wholesale Announces East Coast Partnership With Joanne US Effective January 1st, 2018

NEW YORK, Dec. 21, 2017 /PRNewswire/ -- Wilson Daniels Wholesale (WDW) division is pleased to announce its newest partnership endeavor with Joanne US, export leader in the US for Classed Growth Bordeaux.

As a leading Classed Growth négociant, Joanne has one of the most significant inventories in the market spanning major Chateaux and their second wines in multiple vintages. As a result of this newly formed partnership Joanne US and WDW will access nearly 2,000 accounts throughout New York and New Jersey. Over the past 24 months, WDW has established a fine wine portfolio of wines representative of the top growing regions in the world. Today, the portfolio consists of nearly 150 family-owned and operated wineries.

"I am thrilled to be joining forces with Joanne US, the market leader in their category. This partnership will expand our offerings of exceptional brands and help to strengthen our competitive edge and positioning as we continue to grow within the fine wine segment in both New York and New Jersey," says Rocco Lombardo, President of Wilson Daniels.

Dan Snook, Managing Director at Joanne US adds, "Wilson Daniels have proven themselves to be innovators and leaders within the fine wine category in the US. Given the synergies of shared commitment to quality, family and integrity, this new partnership is an excellent fit. I am excited by opportunities that lie ahead."

As the preeminent fine wine region globally, Bordeaux is enjoying a lengthy moment in the spotlight, and over the last few years has made a conscious effort to engage with new consumers. This partnership will ensure that both companies bring a high level of exciting new wines and established favorites alike to the market.

About Wilson Daniels

Founded in 1978, Wilson Daniels is a family-owned importer and marketer representing a portfolio of luxury wines and spirits. Based in Napa Valley, Wilson Daniels upholds the high standards set by founders Win Wilson and Jack Daniels — with a keen focus on long-term strategic partnerships with family-owned and operated properties that possess a profound respect for terroir. To learn more — www.wilsondaniels.com.

About Joanne

Founded in 1862, Joanne is still family owned and run by 5th generation Pierre Antoine Castéja. With a small and dynamic team the company has built up an admirable track record in exporting Bordeaux's finest wines, becoming the region's largest exporter of Classed Growths. Joanne's inventory and warehousing are renowned throughout the market for providing impeccable provenance.

