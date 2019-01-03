Wilson Daniels Partners With Sicily's Feudo Montoni

NEW YORK, Jan. 3, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Fine wine importer Wilson Daniels has announced its partnership with the historic Sicilian property Feudo Montoni, the company's first venture into this dynamic Italian wine region. Feudo Montoni has been producing top-quality wines on its historic grounds since 1469, and is currently overseen by Fabio Sireci, the third generation of a family dedicated to producing the most refined expressions of this long-cultivated terroir.

Rosario Sireci purchased the Feudo Montoni estate in the late 1800s upon discovering a wealth of ancient vines and passed down the property and closely held "secret knowledge" to his son and grandson. "Our wines are manipulated as little as possible by human intervention," says Fabio Sireci of his family's methods, which employ the "cru concept" of bottling a wine from the best grapes in a single vineyard. Feudo Montoni's pre-phylloxera vineyard, for example, is planted with native Nero d'Avola clones.

Today, the certified organic winery produces many of Italy's most celebrated 100% indigenous varietals—Perricone, Nerello Mascalese, Catarratto, Grillo, Inzolia and Passito—in addition to the purest expression of Nero d'Avola.

"We are proud to establish ourselves in the Sicilian wine market with Feudo Montoni, an exciting addition to our prestigious portfolio," said Wilson Daniels president Rocco Lombardo. "The opportunity to work with the Sireci family from the Province of Agrigento brings me closer to my family roots and is a great source of pride."

Sireci is particularly proud of the organic farming methods, artisanal cellar practices and renewable energy sources he's implemented and maintained, which he says preserves the grapes' natural flavors and nuances. "We keep the vines rustic, so the foliage is free to express itself," he says. "The vineyards are not fertilized—we condition the land by sowing broad beans and peas, and we do not use any chemical products."

All operations in the vineyard are undertaken completely by hand, and the results speak for themselves: thanks to the Sireci family's dedication and the vineyards' high altitude, fluctuating temperatures, plentiful rainfall and neighboring olive and wheat plots, Feudo Montoni wines have staked their claim among the finest in the region.

About Wilson Daniels

Founded in 1978, Wilson Daniels is a family-owned importer and marketer representing a portfolio of luxury wines and spirits. Based in Napa Valley, Wilson Daniels upholds the high standards set by founders Win Wilson and Jack Daniels — with a keen focus on long-term strategic partnerships with family-owned and operated properties that possess a profound respect for terroir. To learn more — www.wilsondaniels.com.

About Feudo Montoni

Located in the heart of Sicily and planted in sand and clay, the vines of Feudo Montoni have been cultivated using the Sireci family's traditional organic methods for generations. The brand's Perricone, Nero D'Avola, Nerello Mascalese, Catarratto, Grillo, Inzolia and Passito have garnered widespread acclaim, setting a high bar for Sicilian wines and attracting buyers and collectors from around the world.

