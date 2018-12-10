Wilson Daniels Appoints First Director of Education

NEW YORK, Dec. 10, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Fine wine importer and marketer Wilson Daniels has announced William Davis as the company's new Director of Education. This distinct new role serves to support the national and wholesale organizations further enhancing staff expertise, portfolio visibility and customer relations through education.

Previously regional manager of the Rocky Mountain area for 4 years, Davis holds the rare distinction of Advanced Sommelier with The Court of Master Sommeliers and Certified Wine Educator (CWE) in addition to the Advanced Certification with the Wine and Spirits Education Trust. A dedicated scholar of oenology, he's a member of the Guild of Sommeliers and is steadfastly committed to obtaining two of the most prestigious degrees in the industry: Master Sommelier (CMS) and Master of Wine (WSET).

"William's specialized base of wine knowledge, combined with commercial experience and ability to maintain productive supplier and customer relations, has been evident throughout his tenure with the company," says Wilson Daniels President Rocco Lombardo. "The fine wine, luxury market segment continues to flourish in the US Market and we believe this is only the beginning. It's for these reasons and many others—not least of all his outgoing and friendly personality—that we've chosen him to lead as Wilson Daniels' first-ever Director of Education."

Davis is no stranger to talking about wine in front of a crowd—he's led seminars and talks at Santa Fe Wine and Chile Fiesta, Taste of Vail, the Denver International Wine Festival, The James Beard Foundation's Cruise Series, and the Park City Food and Wine Classic. A co-host of WineGuysRadio from 2008 to 2012, he started up TerroirRadio to provide mentorship for newcomers and veterans alike within the wine industry—including retail buyers and sommeliers—and hone his instructional skills. From a business standpoint, Davis' savvy matches his scholarship at every turn: the Rocky Mountain market has thrived and expanded under his leadership.

"I'm very proud to take on this cutting-edge role at a company that has helped me grow as an individual and as a passionate wine professional," says Davis of the new position. "I look forward to working with each department individually and collaboratively to exceed expectations in the coming year, and beyond."

Among Davis' new responsibilities are internal wine education with masterclasses, spearheading the Wilson Daniels luxury offerings, supplier and customer relationships, motivating financial objectives, maintaining brand standards and applying general leadership and decision-making skills wherever needed.

About Wilson Daniels

Founded in 1978, Wilson Daniels is a family-owned importer and marketer representing a portfolio of luxury wines and spirits. Based in Napa Valley, Wilson Daniels upholds the high standards set by founders Win Wilson and Jack Daniels — with a keen focus on long-term strategic partnerships with family-owned and operated properties that possess a profound respect for terroir. To learn more — www.wilsondaniels.com.

