Wilson Daniels Appoints Director of National Accounts - Southern Territory

NEW YORK, Jan. 22, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Fine wine importer Wilson Daniels has announced Taylor Case as the new Director of National Accounts – Southern Territory. Previously Vice President of Sales, Southeastern U.S., for Vineyard Brands, Case comes to the company with more than 20 years of experience in the wine industry.

During his education at Florida State University, Case assisted in opening the region's first fine wine-focused restaurant, Café Cabernet, in Tallahassee. He assumed the general manager position, overseeing a 600-bottle list before transitioning into sales and climbing the ranks within Breakthru Beverage and eventually Vineyard Brands. There, he developed sales programs with strong growth, explored untapped opportunities within the Puerto Rican market, and acted as brand manager for Marqués de Cáceres, the top-selling Spanish brand in the U.S.

"Taylor's years of experience in sales and marketing of fine wines will provide our leadership with what is necessary to enhance our position in the critical National and Regional chain channel," says Wilson Daniels President Rocco Lombardo. "With his existing network of account relationships, intimate knowledge of producers around the world, and skills as a sales manager, we're confident that Taylor will be a strong contributor for our company and wholesale partners for many years to come."

Outside of the office, Case's extensive work with noted wine professional and philanthropist Chan Cox has aided the Destin Charity Wine Auction to grow to the third-largest of its kind in the country, with proceeds benefiting children in need in Northwest Florida.

"It's a privilege to be able to join the Wilson Daniels team blending two of my greatest passions – sales and wine," says Case of his new role.

In addition to overseeing the National Account initiatives, Case will primarily be responsible for captaining the Southern U.S. Chain channels both on and off premise, creating programming for new and existing customers and coordinating national pricing.

About Wilson Daniels

Founded in 1978, Wilson Daniels is a fully integrated, family-owned marketing and sales company representing a highly selective portfolio of the world's most distinctive wines. Wilson Daniels continues to pursue and elevate the standards of excellence set by founders Win Wilson and Jack Daniels through developing long-term, strategic partnerships with luxury producers that possess profound respect for terroir, and are benchmarks in their region. To learn more about Wilson Daniels, visit www.wilsondaniels.com.

Media Contact:

Alexandra Schrecengost, AVP Public Relations

Alexschrecengost@wilsondaniels.com

212.823.6261

View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/wilson-daniels-appoints-director-of-national-accounts--southern-territory-300781011.html

SOURCE Wilson Daniels