Wilson Daniels Announces Tour Italia 2019

NEW YORK, April 29, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Fine wine importer Wilson Daniels has announced this year's Tour Italia, which will take place from June 3-6, 2019 . Representing one of the fine wine industry's broadest-reaching portfolios, Wilson Daniels will celebrate its renowned Italian producers during a multi-city celebration of events and tastings around the United States.

"We are continually inspired by some of the most prominent and esteemed producers in Italy, and very excited to introduce their remarkable wines to new fans," says Wilson Daniels President Rocco Lombardo. "The opportunity to share these distinctive bottles during Tour Italia is what drives Wilson Daniels' limitless passion for wine knowledge."

Tour Italia has planned stops in four cities: Boston, Nashville, Chicago and Portland, and will include all 16 of the company's prestigious Italian producers from top winemaking regions across the country: Villa Russiz (Friuli-Venezia Giulia); Bisol, Buglioni, Dal Forno Romano, Jeio (by Bisol), Maeli and Venissa (Veneto); Elvio Cogno (Piedmont); Biondi-Santi, Castello di Volpaia, Prelius, Tenuta Sette Cieli and Val di Suga (Tuscany); Arnaldo Caprai (Umbria); and Feudo Montoni and Nikà (Sicily).

Attendees will meet the master winemakers behind these celebrated brands, and put their knowledge of Italian wine to the test alongside Wilson Daniels' own specialists for a one-of-a-kind experience that will serve to educate and captivate each palate.

More information and details about Tour Italia will be released in the weeks to come. To stay up-to-date on Tour Italia, be sure to follow @wilsondaniels.

About Wilson Daniels

Founded in 1978, Wilson Daniels is a fully integrated, family-owned marketing and sales company representing a highly selective portfolio of the world's most distinctive wines. Wilson Daniels continues to pursue and elevate the standards of excellence set by founders Win Wilson and Jack Daniels through developing long-term, strategic partnerships with luxury producers that possess profound respect for terroir and are benchmarks in their region. To learn more about Wilson Daniels, visit www.wilsondaniels.com .

