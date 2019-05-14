Willamette Valley Vineyards Posts a Profit for the First Quarter 2019

SALEM, Ore., May 14, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Willamette Valley Vineyards (NASDAQ:WVVI), a leading Oregon producer of Pinot Noir, generated income applicable to common shareholders of $170,024, or $0.03 cents per share, for the first quarter of 2019, up from $75,561, or $0.02 cents per share, for the corresponding prior year period, representing a $94,463 or 125.0% increase in income applicable to common shareholders compared to first quarter 2018.

The Company produced revenues of $4,998,786 and $4,532,619 in first quarters of 2019 and 2018, respectively, an increase of $466,167 or 10.3%. The primary reasons for this increase are an increase in direct sales of $170,022 and an increase in sales through distributors of $296,145 in the current year three-month period over the prior year period. Gross profit margin was 65.6% and 63.8% for the first quarters of 2019 and 2018, respectively.

Selling, general and administrative expenses were $2,716,198 and $2,417,900 for the first quarters of 2019 and 2018, respectively, an increase of $298,298 or 12.3%. Increases in selling, general and administrative expenses were partially the result of increases in sales staffing, demo activity and incentives.

Income from operations was $564,438 and $472,344 for the first quarters of 2019 and 2018, respectively, an increase of $92,094 or 19.5%.

Jim Bernau, Founder and President of the winery, said, "We are very pleased to start strong in 2019. We hope to continue this momentum while we develop our Bernau Estate winery in Dundee, Oregon."

Willamette Valley Vineyards, Inc. is headquartered at its Estate Vineyard near Salem, Oregon. The Company's common stock is traded on NASDAQ (WVVI).

Forward-looking statements in this release are made pursuant to the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, and are identified by such words and phrases as "expects," "thinks," "believes," "anticipates" and words of similar import. Such forward-looking statements are subject to risks and uncertainties and actual results could differ materially from those projected. Such risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to: availability of financing for growth, availability of adequate supply of high quality grapes, successful performance of internal operations, impact of competition, changes in wine broker or distributor relations or performance, impact of possible adverse weather conditions, impact of reduction in grape quality or supply due to disease, impact of governmental regulatory decisions and other risks.



Three months ended

March 31,

2019

2018







SALES, NET $ 4,998,786

$ 4,532,619 COST OF SALES 1,718,150

1,642,375







GROSS PROFIT 3,280,636

2,890,244







OPERATING EXPENSES





Sales and marketing 1,775,000

1,527,079 General and administrative 941,198

890,821 Total operating expenses 2,716,198

2,417,900







INCOME FROM OPERATIONS 564,438

472,344







OTHER INCOME (EXPENSE)





Interest income 9,446

6,867 Interest expense (110,414)

(118,718) Other income, net 113,009

92,705







INCOME BEFORE INCOME TAXES 576,479

453,198







INCOME TAX PROVISION (150,003)

(122,744)







NET INCOME 426,476

330,454







Accrued preferred stock dividends (256,452)

(254,893)







INCOME APPLICABLE TO COMMON SHAREHOLDERS $ 170,024

$ 75,561







Income per common share after preferred dividends $ 0.03

$ 0.02







Weighted average number of common shares outstanding 4,964,529

4,964,529

