Wild Turkey® And Matthew McConaughey Give Back To Local Houston Heroes On National First Responders Day

Texas-Born McConaughey Offers Thanks to Police Officers, Firefighters, 911 Operators and Emergency Room Doctors/Nurses with Surprise Turkey Dinners Courtesy of Wild TurkeyBourbon Brand Supports First Responders Nationwide with $10,000 Donation to Team Rubicon

HOUSTON, Oct. 29, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Wild Turkey® and Matthew McConaughey celebrated National First Responders Day yesterday by giving thanks to a dedicated group of police officers, firefighters, 911 operators, and emergency room doctors and nurses who were on the front lines following Hurricane Harvey in Houston. The Texas native surprised first responders throughout the day, greeting them with hearty handshakes and delicious turkey feasts as a way to thank them for their valiant efforts and commitment to the city following the devastating natural disaster. Wild Turkey Master Distiller Eddie Russell joined the Academy Award-winning actor – extending gratitude for the selfless men and women who make a difference in their hometown.

The annual "Wild Turkey Gives Back" campaign is an opportunity for the award-winning Bourbon brand and McConaughey to give thanks to the communities that have given so much to them. This is the second year that Wild Turkey and McConaughey have teamed up to recognize the efforts of residents of America's communities – both rural and urban. Following the success of last year's inaugural "Wild Turkey Gives Back" initiative, McConaughey and Wild Turkey joined forces once again to thank a deserving group of individuals, this year in the actor's home state of Texas. Last year, McConaughey visited the iconic Bourbon's hometown of Lawrenceburg, KY - helping to deliver more than 4,500 turkeys to residents, including 500 turkeys to the local food bank.

"We've always strived to give back to our community and those who support us," said Wild Turkey Master Distiller Eddie Russell. "So, when Matthew asked if we could support folks in Texas through our Wild Turkey Gives Back program we instinctively knew it was the right thing to do. The entire Wild Turkey family is proud to be in Houston this year to give thanks to a community that means a lot to Matthew – first responders, a group of people we admire and respect for their heroic efforts to protect their city."

"I'm Texas born and raised, so acknowledging the hard work and dedication of first responders in Houston is meaningful to me personally," said McConaughey, Creative Director of Wild Turkey. "Over the past year alone with the hurricanes in Puerto Rico, the Carolinas and Florida and the fires in California, the number of heroic men and women on the front lines of natural disasters is staggering. I am glad to make it to Houston to recognize how important these folks are and I am proud to work with Wild Turkey, who is making first responders a key focus of its Wild Turkey Gives Back campaign for 2018."

Matthew and Eddie began the day at Houston Fire Station 26, followed by visits to City Hall to meet with Houston Mayor Sylvester Turner, the Police Department, Houston Emergency 911 Call Center, and Ben Taub Hospital Emergency Center. At each stop, McConaughey shook hands with the first responders and heard stories of their efforts to serve the community following the devastating hurricane. Matthew and Eddie met with several hundred first responders during their Sunday tour around the city.

In the spirit of giving back to first responders in Houston and nationwide, Wild Turkey has made a donation of $10,000 to Team Rubicon, a disaster response organization that trains and deploys military veterans and first responders to communities affected by natural disasters. Team Rubicon is currently responding to communities hit by Hurricanes Michael and Florence, while also rebuilding hurricane-impacted homes in Texas, Florida, and Puerto Rico. Wild Turkey is encouraging fans to join them by donating at TeamRubiconUSA.org/WildTurkey. Contributions will support the nonprofit's Ready Reserve program, which identifies, trains, and equips veterans and first responders to aid communities on their darkest days.

Wild Turkey first connected with McConaughey a few years ago upon his inaugural visit to the iconic Kentucky distillery, where he was introduced to the Russells – the Kentucky Bourbon Hall of Fame® father and son Master Distiller team who have 101 years of Bourbon industry experience collectively. Intrigued by this multi-generational family of Bourbon makers, McConaughey discovered Wild Turkey's faithful devotion to distilling Bourbon the right, unapologetic way. He later signed on as Creative Director, and has since collaborated on a number of initiatives over the years, including "Wild Turkey Gives Back." Earlier this year, McConaughey and Master Distiller Eddie Russell unveiled a rare small-batch Kentucky straight bourbon refined with Texas Mesquite called Wild Turkey Longbranch.

About Campari America

Campari America is a wholly owned subsidiary of Davide Campari-Milano S.p.A. (Reuters CPRI.MI - Bloomberg CPR IM). At the heart of Campari America are two legends in the American spirits industry. The first, Skyy Spirits, was founded in San Francisco back in 1992 by the entrepreneur who invented iconic SKYY Vodka. The second is the world-famous Wild Turkey Distillery in Lawrenceburg, Kentucky, where they have been making the world's finest whiskies since the 1800's. Both companies were purchased by Davide Campari-Milano and together they form Campari America, which has built a portfolio unrivaled in its quality, innovation and style, making it a top choice among distributors, retailers and consumers. Campari America manages Campari Group's portfolio in the US with such leading brands as SKYY® Vodka, SKYY Infusions®, Grand Marnier®, Campari®, Aperol®, Wild Turkey® Straight Kentucky Bourbon, American Honey®, Russell's Reserve®, Glen Grant® Single Malt Scotch Whisky, Forty Creek® Canadian Whisky, BULLDOG® Gin, Cabo Wabo® Tequila, Espolón® Tequila, Appleton® Estate Rum, Wray & Nephew® Rum, Coruba® Rum, Ouzo 12®, X-Rated® Fusion Liqueur®, Frangelico®, Cynar®, Averna®, Braulio® and Jean-Marc XO Vodka®.

Campari America is headquartered in New York, New York. More information on the company can be found at www.campariamerica.com, www.facebook.com/campariamerica, Twitter: @CampariAmerica, Instagram: @CampariAmerica, and www.camparigroup.com. Please enjoy Campari America brands responsibly and in moderation.

About Matthew McConaughey

Texas native Matthew McConaughey is one of Hollywood's most sought-after leading men. A chance meeting in Austin with casting director and producer Don Phillips led him to director Richard Linklater, who launched the actor's career in the cult classic "Dazed and Confused." Since then, he has appeared in over 40 feature films that have grossed over $1 billion; and has become a producer, director, and philanthropist –all the while sticking to his Texas roots and "jk livin" philosophy. 2014 was a game-changing year for McConaughey. For his riveting portrayal of Ron Woodruff in "Dallas Buyers Club," McConaughey received an Academy Award®, Golden Globe Award, Screen Actors Guild Award and Gotham Award for Best Actor, the Best Actor Award at the Rome Film Festival as well as the Desert Palm Achievement Actor Award at the Palm Springs Film Festival. He also made the move to TV starring alongside Woody Harrelson in the HBO dramatic series "True Detective." The show was met by rave reviews from critics and fans alike and earned Matthew a Critics Choice and TCA Award for Best Actor in a Drama Series as well as an Emmy Nomination. McConaughey can next be seen in "White Boy Rick" and opposite Anne Hathaway in "Serenity." In 2008, Mr. McConaughey started The just keep livin Foundation (www.jklivinfoundation.org), which is dedicated to helping boys and girls transform into men and women through programs that teach the importance of decision-making, health, education, and active living. The Foundation has partnered with Communities in Schools (CIS) –the nation's largest, non-profit, dropout-prevention organization –in West Los Angeles to implement fitness and wellness programs in two large urban high schools. Through an afterschool program, they are able to give kids a healthy start in life and the promise of a healthy future.

For Additional Information, contact:

Sarah Bessette – Campari Group

(401) 595-2241

Sarah.Bessette@campari.com

Jenna Satnick – Sunshine Sachs

(212) 691-2800

satnick@sunshinesachs.com

View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/wild-turkey-and-matthew-mcconaughey-give-back-to-local-houston-heroes-on-national-first-responders-day-300739222.html

SOURCE Wild Turkey