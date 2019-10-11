Wild Turkey® And Creative Director Matthew McConaughey Partner With Complex For New Digital Series, Talk Turkey & The Spirit Of Conviction

Matthew McConaughey Invites Influential Trailblazers for Intimate Conversations Over a Glass of Wild Turkey Bourbon.



NEW YORK, Oct. 11, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Wild Turkey® and Complex, with Creative Director and brand storyteller Matthew McConaughey, announce the launch of two exciting new content series. Talk Turkey and The Spirit of Conviction, both explore trailblazers from influential movements who are helping to define culture through acts of personal conviction. The interview series, Talk Turkey, will premiere October 11th across Complex's social channels, and on Wild Turkey's YouTube channel, as well as on the Wild Turkey's Instagram, Twitter and Facebook pages. The Spirit of Conviction will premiere and air the same day on www.youtube.com/complex.

Talk Turkey features the Academy Award-winning actor and producer having meaningful conversations with cultural leaders who are constantly creating, disrupting, and challenging norms while remaining authentic to them. In addition to Talk Turkey, which will air exclusively on Complex's IGTV, Twitter and Facebook, McConaughey narrates The Spirit of Conviction, a series of longer form documentaries on each of the subjects featured in his one-on-one dialogues that will launch on YouTube. With themes of redemption, female empowerment, self-help, and reconnecting with the outdoors grounding each episode, this series will further propel the authentic story of these inspiring individuals.

McConaughey was initially drawn to the Wild Turkey brand through his innate connection to Jimmy and Eddie Russell, the father and son Master Distiller team for the iconic bourbon brand, due to their conviction, unapologetic commitment to their craft, and history of doing things the right way, with over 100 years of combined experience. In these new series, McConaughey explores untapped subculture, shining a light on people who exhibit unwavering conviction and are doing things the right way—no matter how challenging. The trailblazers featured in each series span from entrepreneurs and a world champion surfer to culinary sensations and an award-winning journalist.

"We are exploring conviction. Why some never compromise to be the best and why some choose their own path where none have gone before," said McConaughey. "Talk Turkey is connecting with groundbreakers and way-makers who, like the Russell family of distillers, have an uncompromising conviction to do what they do."

Throughout each series, audiences will get to know the following pioneers:

Unyoked is a remarkable tiny house-style, travel startup founded by Australian twin brothers, Cam and Chris, who are determined to provide respite and change the pace of life. The two explore and carve out meaningful, reflective spaces in nature through state-of-the-art cabins that make the wilderness accessible.

is a remarkable tiny house-style, travel startup founded by Australian twin brothers, Cam and Chris, who are determined to provide respite and change the pace of life. The two explore and carve out meaningful, reflective spaces in nature through state-of-the-art cabins that make the wilderness accessible. Trap Kitchen , which was born out of conviction. Best friends Malachi and Roberto, unlikely friends from rival L.A. gangs, decided to join forces and redirect their livelihood from the streets to the kitchen. Together, the two aim to serve more than 5-star meals - inspiring their community to refocus their energy away from detrimental activities towards fulfilling, meaningful practices.

, which was born out of conviction. Best friends Malachi and Roberto, unlikely friends from rival L.A. gangs, decided to join forces and redirect their livelihood from the streets to the kitchen. Together, the two aim to serve more than 5-star meals - inspiring their community to refocus their energy away from detrimental activities towards fulfilling, meaningful practices. Maya Gabeira , known as the "Super Woman of Surfing," holds the female world record for biggest wave ever surfed (2018), a feat she accomplished after a near-death experience in 2013 at a big-wave surfing competition that rendered her immobile. Maya was one of the first women to pursue a professional career in surfing and a pioneer in her field, demanding equal pay and competitions for female surfers within the World Surfing League.

, known as the "Super Woman of Surfing," holds the female world record for biggest wave ever surfed (2018), a feat she accomplished after a near-death experience in 2013 at a big-wave surfing competition that rendered her immobile. Maya was one of the first women to pursue a professional career in surfing and a pioneer in her field, demanding equal pay and competitions for female surfers within the World Surfing League. Dan Buettner is an explorer, National Geographic Fellow, award-winning journalist and producer, New York Times bestselling author as well as a three-time Guinness Book of World record holder. He discovered the five places in the world—dubbed "Blue Zones"— where people live the longest, healthiest lives.

Talk Turkey was created in conjunction with Complex Networks, the network behind hit digital series' Hot Ones and Sneaker Shopping and was directed by award-winning television and commercial director Adam Donald. Complex Networks is a global lifestyle brand and the leading youth culture brand in the U.S. To watch Talk Turkey please visit Complex social channels and Wild Turkey's YouTube, Instagram, Facebook, and Twitter pages. The Spirit of Conviction airs on www.youtube.com/complex starting on October 11th.

About Matthew McConaughey

Texas native Matthew McConaughey is an Academy Award winning actor, writer, philanthropist, husband and father of three. He's appeared in over 40 feature films that have grossed over $1 billion dollars. In 2008, McConaughey founded the just keep livin' Foundation, which is dedicated to transformations through programs that teach the importance of decision-making, health, education, and active living. The Just Keep Livin' Foundation presently serves 37 schools in 11 states. In 2014, McConaughey also took on a new role: Creative Director, brand spokesman and chief storyteller for Wild Turkey. In collaboration with Master Distiller Eddie Russell, McConaughey co-created his own bourbon, Wild Turkey Longbranch. He also serves as the Minister of Culture/M.O.C for the upcoming University of Texas sports arena.

About Wild Turkey

The distillery for Wild Turkey Bourbon is located in Kentucky, situated on a deep limestone shelf on the Kentucky River. The shelf acts as a natural filter and provides the distillery with crystal clear water, vital to making such a high-quality product. Wild Turkey features the legendary father and son Master Distilling team of Jimmy and Eddie Russell, who have nearly 103 years of collective experience working at the Wild Turkey distillery.

The famous Wild Turkey brand name first came about back in 1940 when distillery executive Thomas McCarthey took a few warehouse samples on a Wild Turkey hunting trip with a group of friends. The following year, his friends asked him for "some of that Wild Turkey whiskey" and the brand was born.

Wild Turkey is distilled and put into new oak barrels at a much lower ABV than most bourbons. This results in a much richer flavor, as less is cooked out during the production process. Ageing in the highest quality new American oak barrels with the heaviest char available (the Number 4 "alligator" char), imparts a smooth flavor and deep amber color to the whiskey.

The barrels are filled at the distillery in Lawrenceburg, Kentucky. Website: wildturkey.com.

About Complex Networks

Complex Networks, formed from the acquisition of Complex Media Inc. through a joint venture by Verizon and Hearst, is a global lifestyle brand and Media Company and one of the most influential voices in popular culture today. Complex Networks' digital channels, which include Complex, First We Feast, Pigeons & Planes, Sole Collector and more, is a Top 10 publisher in the U.S. for social engagement on channels like Facebook and YouTube. A diversified and profitable media business with premium distribution partners such as Netflix, Hulu, Pluto TV, Roku, and iFlix, Complex Networks' original content exemplifies convergence culture, exploring topics that span across popular culture from music to movies, sports to video games, fashion to food.

Complex Networks develops and distributes original programming for its channels and through output deals with premium distributors. The company cultivates content that spans across popular culture from music to movies, sports to video games, fashion to food, reaching the coveted 18-24-year-old male audience. In 2016, the company launched ComplexCon in Long Beach, California, to bring the "Internet to life." The annual event attracts over 200 culture-shifting brands and over 60,000 digitally savvy attendees to the two-day cultural festival.

For Additional Information, contact:

Erin Smolinski – Campari Group

(929) 292-0404

erin.smolinski@campari.com

Jenna Satnick – Sunshine Sachs

(212) 691-2800

satnick@sunshinesachs.com

Terrece Walker - Complex

(917) 719 – 7275

terrece.walker@complex.com

Robert Avery – Complex

(917) 719 – 7275

Robert.avery@complex.com

View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/wild-turkey-and-creative-director-matthew-mcconaughey-partner-with-complex-for-new-digital-series-talk-turkey--the-spirit-of-conviction-300937233.html

SOURCE Wild Turkey