Wild Tonic's Hard Jun Kombucha Taps into the Heart of UNLV Fans

Runnin' Rebels Serve Up a Slam Dunk with Wild Tonic®!

LAS VEGAS, Nov. 30, 2017 /PRNewswire/ -- Good Omen Bottling, LLC®, a pioneer in the kombucha revolution, has announced that its flagship artisanal brand, Wild Tonic® Hard Jun-Kombucha is now available on tap at UNLV's Sam Boyd Stadium and Thomas & Mack Center.

Runnin' Rebels basketball fans will have four amazing Wild Tonic® 5.6% ABV flavors on tap to choose from. Wild Tonic's Blueberry Basil, Hoppy Buzz, Mango Ginger, and Raspberry Goji Rose will be sure to make you an instant fan of this innovative craft brew.

Wild Tonic's Founder and Jun Kombucha trailblazer, Holly Lyman, commented, "We're extremely honored to be in two such iconic UNLV venues." Lyman added, "'Tis the season to be adventurous- so venture out to Sam Boyd Stadium and Thomas & Mack Center to grab your very own ice cold Wild Tonic, on tap." Lyman concluded, "Wild Tonic's attention to detail, innovative processes and handcrafted quality will continue to advance the craft brew revolution -- ENJOY the BUZZ without the STING!"

Wild Tonic® is proudly distributed by Good Spirits Distributing in the thriving Las Vegas market and is on track to see incredible growth and consumer acceptance in one of the most exciting and powerful cities in the world.

About Good Omen Bottling, LLC®

At Wild Tonic®, our uncompromising commitment to quality and unbridled passion for innovation informs all that we brew! Our passion for continuous improvement drives our innovative processes, waste-reduction efforts, and bee conservation.

Wild Tonic® 5.6% ABV Hard Jun Kombucha alcohol is a rare cousin of kombucha that is fermented with honey, rather than sugar, until the point of 5.6% alcohol by volume is reached.

Never pasteurized which preserves not only the probiotics but the vitamins, minerals, amino acids and enzymes

Alkalizing to the body and gluten free

Unique flavor pairings of certified organic fruit, herbs, spices and botanicals

Wild Tonic® 5.6% ABV Jun Kombucha is gluten free and low in sugar, calories and caffeine

Join the Wild Tonic® Revolution!

