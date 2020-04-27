Wienerschnitzel Unveils The Delicious New Froot Loops Dipped Cone & Shake For Cereal Lovers Of All Ages

For a limited time, enjoy a sweet Wienerschnitzel Dipped Cone or Shake bursting with the fruity flavor of Froot Loops cereal

IRVINE, Calif., April 27, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The only thing better than the last bite of a delicious bowl of Froot Loops cereal is gulping down the perfectly fruity milk at the end. Wienerschnitzel is now serving more of those last-spoonful feels with its brand new Froot Loops Dipped Cone and Shake. The restaurant is putting a new twist on a longtime favorite of kids and kids at heart. For a limited time, you can have one of their Dipped Soft Serve Cones with bits of the crunchy cereal, or have it swirled into a decadent Shake for a burst of Froot Loops flavor in every sip.

"I love Froot Loops, and the combination of it with our creamy soft serve is unbelievably good," says Doug Koegeboehn, Chief Marketing Officer for Wienerschnitzel. "As most ice cream shops are closed right now, we're excited to be able to offer customers Froot Loops Dipped Cones and Shakes through our drive-thrus for people craving a sweet treat day or night."

Don't miss out! Pick up these and other delicious Wienerschnitzel menu items via drive-thru or carryout. To find a location near you, visit www.wienerschnitzel.com and enter your city or ZIP code in the search tool on the top right.

About Wienerschnitzel

Founded by John Galardi in 1961 with a single hot dog stand in Wilmington, Calif., Wienerschnitzel is one of the real pioneers of the quick-service food industry. The World's Largest Hot Dog Chain now serves more than 120 million hot dogs annually – and fueled by a mission of "Serving Food to Serve Others," also gives back a percentage of profits to its charitable partners. Based in Irvine, Calif., Wienerschnitzel operates or franchises 325 restaurants in 11 states. It is part of the Galardi Group, which is also the parent company of Hamburger Stand and Tastee-Freez LLC. Visit our Facebook, Twitter, Instagram or YouTube to learn more about the brand.

