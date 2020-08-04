Wienerschnitzel Celebrates National Root Beer Float Day By Offering Guests a Free Root Beer Float with Purchase

On August 6th, customers can get a FREE frosty Root Beer Float with purchase by presenting special coupon at checkout

IRVINE, Calif., Aug. 4, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Wienerschnitzel, the world's largest hot dog chain and home of Tastee Freez, is serving up exactly what your taste buds are craving on National Root Beer Float Day. Swirls of creamy soft serve and ice cold, fizzy Mug Root Beer make the perfect combination for a cool summertime treat. Swing by anytime on August 6th and present this coupon to enjoy a free Root Beer Float with purchase. > https://bit.ly/2CwqV3Q

"We didn't want to place any time restrictions like other restaurants do for National Root Beer Float Day," said Doug Koegeboehn, Chief Marketing Officer for Wienerschnitzel. "Our guests can come in anytime on August 6th and pair any of our delectable menu items with their free delicious Root Beer Float."

To find a Wienerschnitzel near you, visit www.wienerschnitzel.com and enter your city or ZIP code in the search tool on the top right.

About Wienerschnitzel

Founded by John Galardi in 1961 with a single hot dog stand in Wilmington, Calif., Wienerschnitzel is one of the real pioneers of the quick-service food industry. The World's Largest Hot Dog Chain now serves more than 120 million hot dogs annually – and fueled by a mission of "Serving Food to Serve Others," also gives back a percentage of profits to its charitable partners. Based in Irvine, Calif., Wienerschnitzel operates or franchises 327 restaurants in 11 states. It is part of the Galardi Group, which is also the parent company of Hamburger Stand and Tastee-Freez LLC. Visit our Facebook, Twitter, Instagram or YouTube to learn more about the brand.

