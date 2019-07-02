NEW YORK, July 2, 2019 /PRNewswire/ --



Global White Tea Market: About this market



White tea is minimally processed tea, which is used in different applications, such as beverages, cosmetics, pharmaceuticals, and in aroma diffusers. Our white tea market analysis considers the sales of white tea from both online and offline distribution channels. Our analysis also considers the sales of white tea in North America, Europe, APAC, MEA, and South America. In 2018, the offline segment had a significant market share, and this trend is expected to continue over the forecast period. Factors such as the expansion of retail stores will play a significant role in the offline segment to maintain their market position. Also, our global white tea market report looks at factors such as the increasing awareness of the health benefits of white tea, growing preference for online retailing, and shift in the consumption patterns of buyers. However, the exorbitant cost of white tea, low popularity among customers, and difficulties in obtaining organic certification may hamper the growth of the white tea industry over the forecast period.







Global white tea market: Overview



Increasing awareness of the health benefits of white tea



Consumers across the world are getting more aware about the health benefits of white tea, which includes reducing the risk of cardiovascular diseases, improving glucose tolerance, lowering blood pressure levels, and reducing plasma glucose levels. It contains multiple essential biological active components that include anti-microbial qualities. Thus, the growing awareness about the health benefits of white tea will fuel the white tea market growth at a CAGR of close to 6% during the forecast period.



Increasing use of white tea in the cosmetic industry



White tea is increasingly being used in the cosmetic industry as it contains high catechin content that helps in protecting the skin from UV damage. White tea also has anti-aging, anti-inflammatory, and various other benefits, which makes it an ideal ingredient for skin care products such as lotions, serums, cleansers, creams, and toners. The increasing use of white tea in the cosmetics industry is expected to be a crucial trend fueling the growth of the white tea market.



Competitive Landscape



With the presence of a few major players, the global white tea market is concentrated. Our robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading white tea manufacturers, that include Carrubba Inc., Nestlé SA, The Republic of Tea, Unilever Group, and Vicony Teas Co.



Also, the white tea market analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage on all forthcoming growth opportunities.



