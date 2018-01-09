White Coffee Teams Up with Life Plus Style Gourmet Branding

LONG ISLAND CITY, N.Y., Jan. 9, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- The Long Island City specialty coffee importer and roaster, White Coffee Corporation, has entered into a licensing agreement with fellow "islander" and specialty coffee marketer, Life Plus Style Gourmet, LLC of Valley Stream, NY. The agreement will provide both companies with leveraged access to distribution through mass-market channels and increased visibility as a result of shared marketing collateral and packaging design. The companies intend to combine on the graphics, thematic and creative design work to produce distinctive seasonal and everyday coffee packaging for K-cups and bags.

"The new year brings new opportunities and excitement to marketing specialty coffees," says Jonathan White, Executive Vice President of White Coffee Corporation. "Their branding skills and packaging expertise will increase exposure to our products."

Life Plus Style Gourmet has an impressive presence through its brands including "Life is Too Short to Drink Bad Coffee" under the Caffe Italiano moniker carried by major retailers in the U.S., Canada and Europe. Key outlets include more than 6,000 stores across these continents.

"We believe that with the strength of White Coffee, and our library of beautiful brands, this partnership can open many doors for both of us," says Andrew Appell, Chief Executive Officer of Life Plus Style Gourmet, LLC. "Partnering with a manufacturer like White Coffee, a pioneer in specialty coffee, while providing them with enhanced branding can only mean success for both of us."

Just last year, White Coffee Corporation was recognized as one of the top licensees in the world by License! Global Magazine, the premier publication in the licensing industry. White Coffee's licensed brands include Entenmann's®, Disney® Frozen Hot Chocolate, Jim Beam® and National Geographic ™.

About White Coffee Corporation

White Coffee Corporation is based in Long Island City, NY and is a third-generation, certified woman-owned business, in operation since 1939. As a core part of its coffee offerings, White Coffee is proud of its collaboration with prominent licensed brands. These coffee products are available in retail outlets throughout the United States, on-line at www.whitecoffee.com or call (800) 221-0140 for more information.

