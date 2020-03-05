White Claw® Hard Seltzer Introduces New Flavors, Responding to Immense Consumer Demand

The nation's number one selling hard seltzer unveils three refreshing flavors in second variety pack

CHICAGO, March 5, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The wait is over! White Claw® Hard Seltzer introduces the highly-anticipated Flavor Collection No. 2, including three brand new flavors – Tangerine, Watermelon and Lemon! The first flavors debuted by the brand in more than 16 months, each White Claw Hard Seltzer is meticulously crafted with uncompromising quality, hand-selected ingredients and curated specially with White Claw drinkers in mind. These flavors join one of the best-selling Hard Seltzer flavors, White Claw Mango, in an all-new 12-pack Variety Pack, available now at retailers nationwide.

"Since our launch in 2016, we have only launched six flavors – it takes time to perfect a liquid worthy to bear the White Claw name," said Phil Rosse, President, White Claw Seltzer Works. "In the last year, tens and thousands of eager and passionate consumers took to social media requesting new flavors- and we listened."

This new variety pack joins White Claw Flavor Collection No. 1, the best-selling variety pack in the entire category1, including beer. Each new flavor has the clean, crisp taste of seltzer water with a hint of fruit flavor that White Claw has become known for. The new flavors include:

White Claw Tangerine provides a splash of refreshing citrus that's a little more sweet than tart, embodying the splash of biting into a fresh tangerine wedge.

provides a splash of refreshing citrus that's a little more sweet than tart, embodying the splash of biting into a fresh tangerine wedge. White Claw Watermelon has a hint of bright, ripe watermelon, and is clean and refreshing to taste, not like a syrupy candy. This flavor also features a fresh, natural watermelon aroma.

has a hint of bright, ripe watermelon, and is clean and refreshing to taste, not like a syrupy candy. This flavor also features a fresh, natural watermelon aroma. White Claw Lemon has been in development for over two years, as lemon is a very subtle and delicate flavor to work with. Our flavor bursts with a lemon aroma providing drinkers with crisp, citrus refreshment.

With 100 calories and 2 grams of sugar per 12 fl. oz. serving, and 5 percent ALC/VOL, White Claw Hard Seltzer is made using a blend of seltzer water, a gluten free alcohol base and a hint of fruit flavor.

The latest additions join a robust offering of flavor profiles, including fan favorites Black Cherry, Ruby Grapefruit, Natural Lime, Raspberry, Mango and Pure Hard Seltzer. White Claw can be purchased in convenient individual 6-packs, 12-pack variety packs and single 16 and 19.2-ounce cans, ideal for maximum portability in places where glass bottles are prohibited.

To find White Claw Hard Seltzer near you, please visit http://www.whiteclaw.com/#locator or learn more at @whiteclaw on Instagram, @whiteclawseltzer on Facebook or @whiteclaw on Twitter. To share which new flavor is your favorite, use the hashtag #WhiteClawFlavors.

ABOUT WHITE CLAW HARD SELTZER:

White Claw Hard Seltzer is the nation's leading hard seltzer known for pure tasting, crisp refreshment. Crafted using the proprietary BrewPure® process, White Claw is gluten free with 5% ALC/VOL and 100 calories per 12 fl oz. Available in nine flavors. To learn more about White Claw Hard Seltzer, visit www.whiteclaw.com.

Please Drink Responsibly. Hard Seltzer with Flavors. Registered Trademark used under license by White Claw Seltzer Works, Chicago, IL 60661. Full nutrition information may be found at www.whiteclaw.com

