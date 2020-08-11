White Castle® Combats Early Closing Time at Bars with Cocktails That Can Be Crafted at Home

Cocktails Meant to be Paired with White Castle Sliders

COLUMBUS, Ohio, Aug. 11, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- As bars in cities, counties and states across the country close early in an attempt to slow the spread of coronavirus, White Castle has a solution for creating memorable moments another way: Enjoy "Cocktails and Craves" at home!

"Cocktails and Craves" are White Castle's suggested food and drink pairings, each one featuring a delightful custom drink and a mouth-watering White Castle Slider.

White Castle just released its third Cocktails and Craves" pairing – "Midnight Merlot Punch" and a hot and tasty Cheese Slider. The custom punch recipe features Merlot wine and Sprite® raspberry topped with a garnish of mint and fruit. Earlier this summer, White Castle introduced its "Orange Afterglow" to accompany the Original Slider and its "Castillo Rosado Margarita," an ideal complement to a Jalapeno Cheese Slider.

"We're making it easy for people to mix it up at home with our Cocktails and Craves pairings," said Jamie Richardson, vice president of White Castle. "We created these to help people enjoy the short nights and long days of summer, but now these pairings will be even more appreciated as people spend more late nights at home."

White Castle enlisted Mr. Gandy, a one-of-a-kind Craver, to introduce its "Cocktails and Craves" pairings – and the original cocktail recipes – in a series of video posts that have appeared on White Castle's Facebook and Instagram accounts as well as on its website. He encourages Cravers everywhere to enjoy the pairings on hot summer nights or whenever the Crave hits.

The Original, Cheese and Jalapeno Cheese Sliders can be picked up at any White Castle drive-through and in freezer aisles at grocery stores across the country. And while White Castle doesn't provide the alcohol, it can provide the cocktail mixer, thanks to its Coca-Cola Freestyle® machines, which are found in virtually every White Castle restaurant. Cravers can also purchase Coca-Cola brands and flavors from their favorite retail store and experiment with recipes at home.

"We're all about good food and good fun," Richardson said. "The long days and short nights won't last long, so we want to help make every moment count."

White Castle social media posts are featuring a coupon for a complimentary 30-ounce medium drink from one of its Coca-Cola Freestyle machines. No purchase is necessary. The offer expires Aug. 31.

Here are the recipes for the custom cocktails. Cravers are encouraged to share their own original cocktail recipes using the hashtag #CocktailsAndCraves. Please drink responsibly.

1. Orange Afterglow (perfect complement to the Original Slider)

12 oz. lager beer

4 oz. Seagram's® Ginger Ale orange

orange 1 orange slice, for garnish

Pour the beer into a chilled pint glass. Gently add the Seagram's® Ginger Ale orange. Garnish with a fresh orange slice. Serve.

2. Castillo Rosado Margarita (perfect complement to a Jalapeno Cheese Slider)

1 lemon wedge, for rimming glasses

2 c. ice

¼ c. fresh lemon juice

½ c. triple sec

1 c. tequila

2 ¼ c. Minute Maid® pink lemonade

4 lemon slices, for garnish

Rub a lemon wedge around the rim of four glasses, then dip rims into salt. To each glass, add ice, lemon juice, triple sec, tequila and pink lemonade. Stir to combine. Garnish each glass with a lemon slice. Serves 4.

3. Midnight Merlot Punch (perfect complement to a Cheese Slider)

5 oz. Merlot red wine

6 oz. Sprite® raspberry

Ice

1 orange slice, for garnish

1 pineapple chunk, for garnish

1 strawberry slice, for garnish

1 lemon wedge, for garnish

1 mint sprig, for garnish

Fill a tall glass with ice and top with the Merlot. Gently add the Sprite® Raspberry. Garnish with the orange slice, pineapple chunk, strawberry slice, lemon wedge, and mint before serving.

About White Castle®

White Castle, America's first fast-food hamburger chain, has been making hot and tasty sliders as a family-owned business for almost 100 years. Based in Columbus, Ohio, White Castle started serving The Original Slider® in 1921. Today White Castle owns and operates more than 360 restaurants dedicated to satisfying customers' cravings morning, noon and night and sells its famous fare in retail stores nationwide. The Original Slider, named in 2014 as Time Magazine's most influential burger of all time, is served alongside a menu of creatively crafted sliders and other mouthwatering food options, including White Castle's Impossible™ Slider, named by Thrillist in 2019 as the "Best Plant-Based Fast Food Burger." White Castle's commitment to maintaining the highest quality products extends to the company owning and operating its own meat processing plants, bakeries and frozen-food processing plants. White Castle is known for the legendary loyalty of its team members, more than 1 in 4 of whom have worked for White Castle for at least 10 years, and of its faithful fans, affectionately referred to as Cravers, many of whom compete each year for entry into the Cravers Hall of Fame. The official White Castle app, available at iTunes App Store or Google Play , makes it easy for Cravers to access sweet deals and place pickup orders any time. They can also have their orders delivered using one of White Castle's delivery partners. For more information on White Castle, visit whitecastle.com.

