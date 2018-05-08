WhistlePig Releases FarmStock Rye Crop No. 002 Whiskey

Second Expression of the Limited Estate Blend with WhistlePig's Own Grain, Water and Wood

SHOREHAM, Vt., May 8, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, WhistlePig Rye Whiskey announces the release of FarmStock Rye Crop No. 002, the second blend of their limited edition annual FarmStock estate release that originally debuted in 2017. It is the latest of WhistlePig's products showing farm-based innovation and the next step in achieving WhistlePig FarmStock's 100% Triple Terroir™ vision – whiskey made from rye grown on their farm, proofed with water from their well, and aged in Vermont oak barrels made from wood harvested from their farm and the surrounding area.

Rye Crop 002 begins with WhistlePig's two-year aged whiskey, made from rye grown on the farm. The whiskey is aged in Vermont oak barrels made from locally harvested trees that feature a truly unique char and toast designed by Master Distiller Dave Pickerell. The estate whiskey is then balanced with 6 and 10 year old Ryes from their special reserves to marry the wildness of youth with the richness of age. The final No. 002 blend increases FarmStock's Triple Terroir expression by 12%, bringing it to 32% in total.

"With the original Rye Crop 001, our goal was simple: we wanted to bring you a whiskey that showcased the quality of our young distillate, while remaining balanced and finessed through the careful selection of casks in the blending process," explains Pete Lynch, Chief Blender at WhistlePig. "Now with Crop 002, we took an even bigger approach, with the flavors from two year old WhistlePig front and center. The whiskey drinks like an old friend with an undeniable maturity."

Promoting Inclusion and transparency in the North American whiskey category, the FarmStock Rye Crop 002 blend was crowdsourced from over 500 bartenders, influencers and consumers at blending events taking place at the WhistlePig farm and across the United States over the last 6 months.

"By boosting the percentage of WhistlePig two year old distillate from 20% to 32%, as well as changing up the other component whiskies in the blend, we're looking at a whiskey that drinks even easier than 001 did. 002 takes well to ice and cocktails, and hits you with a big burst of vanilla, citrus, and rye spice," says Master Distiller Dave Pickerell. "We also get a beautiful balance with some of the fruitier and more oak-like flavors from the more mature component whiskies."

FarmStock Rye Crop No. 002 is composed of 32% two year aged Triple Terroir™ whiskey made on the WhistlePig farm, 45% 6-year aged whiskey from MGPI in Indiana, and 23% 10-year aged whiskey from Alberta Distillers in Canada. Showing dedication to transparency, the back label clearly outlines the three whiskey's involved in the blend. This year's limited release is hand bottled at 86 proof, and the suggested retail price is $72.99.

Flavor Profile of FarmStock

Nose: Orange zest, white chocolate, vanilla bean, and fresh pear combine with a gentle rye spice

Palate: Delicate fruitiness gives way to a full bodied burst of spice, rounded by notes of allspice and cinnamon and balanced with a pleasant dryness

Finish: White pepper and oak spice leave a light and surprisingly lengthy finish

Founded in 2008, WhistlePig is the premier aged Rye Whiskey, featuring the bold and often untapped flavor of rye. WhistlePig is leading a surge of innovation in the emerging field of North American whiskey. As the most decorated Rye Whiskey – having received the coveted 'Best In Show Whiskey' title from the 2017 San Francisco World Spirits Competition-- WhistlePig is widely viewed as the world's finest Rye. With the opening of its distillery on its 500-acre Vermont farm in the fall of 2015, WhistlePig has also become one of the leading farm-to-bottle Rye Whiskeys in the world.

