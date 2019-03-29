Whisky Magazine Names Kentucky Peerless Global Craft Producer of the Year

Peerless Master Distiller Caleb Kilburn was in London to receive the award personally. Kilburn said: "This distinction is a testament to the dedication and hard work of the team that Corky and Carson Taylor have assembled. I was so proud to accept this award that solidifies the revival of Kentucky Peerless Distilling Company."



LOUISVILLE, Ky., March 29, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Kentucky Peerless Distilling Company received Whisky Magazine's Global Craft Producer of the Year Award on March 28. Whisky Magazine recently named Kentucky Peerless the Craft Producer of the Year in America on Jan. 30.

Owner and Fourth Generation Corky Taylor thanks and congratulates the team at Peerless for earning this honor. "We all won this, we did this together as a family," Taylor said. Taylor accredits the award to the hard work and passion of each employee at the distillery.

Peerless Master Distiller Caleb Kilburn was in London to receive the award personally. Kilburn said: "This distinction is a testament to the dedication and hard work of the team that Corky and Carson Taylor have assembled. I was so proud to accept this award that solidifies the revival of Kentucky Peerless Distilling Company."

Every year Whisky Magazine awards their Icons of Whisky in select categories. Nominations are made through Whisky Magazine by industry peers, with the final decision made by the Whisky Magazine Editorial Panel. Then, they take award recipients from all over the world and bestow global awards in each category.

Find out more at kentuckypeerless.com or visit the distillery at 120 N. Tenth Street in downtown Louisville. The distillery is open for tours and tastings Monday through Saturday 10 a.m. to 5 p.m., and open until 7 p.m. on Thursdays and Fridays.

About Kentucky Peerless Distilling Co.

The Peerless family's very first bourbon went into a barrel in 1889. They have since revived the craft in their own state-of-the-art distillery in the Bourbon District, where they use the finest ingredients. The Peerless family believes that patience builds character and fine Bourbon and Rye can never be rushed. All under one roof, the select Kentucky Peerless grains are milled, cooked, fermented, double-distilled and barreled as Bourbon & Rye.

