Whiskey Prison Releases First Bourbon: Conviction

MT. PLEASANT, N.C., Nov. 2, 2017 /PRNewswire/ -- Conviction Small Batch Bourbon has been released from prison. Southern Grace Distilleries, the first distillery in the United States to be located in a former prison, has released their first bourbon after opening their doors three and a half years ago: Conviction Small Batch Bourbon.

"The hard time aging in oak barrels behind bars here at Whiskey Prison has created a cask strength bourbon that's subtly sweet and smooth," said Southern Grace Distilleries CEO Leanne Powell.

Reviews seem to agree. As John Trump wrote for Liquor.com, "It's remarkably smooth and complex. The nose reveals ripe cherries and a comforting hint of cinnamon, bringing to mind warm apples covered in brown sugar. A sip offers hints of honey and just a touch of oak. The barley brings a soft sweetness, much like an Irish whisky, especially after adding a drop of water. Soft vanilla and bright orange linger on the palate."

Conviction Small Batch Bourbon enters the world bourbon market having already received high praise for its taste. Earlier this week the spirit won a Gold Medal at the MicroLiquor Spirit Awards.

Southern Grace Distilleries makes a charitable contribution for every bottle they sell, and the charitable partner for Conviction is the Carolina Farm Stewardship Association, the oldest and largest sustainable agriculture organization in the Southeast. "Without corn you can't have bourbon. When you enjoy bourbon, thank a farmer. I'm so glad we can help support the efforts of the Carolina Farm Stewardship and their project at the Lomax Incubator Farm which is right down the road from our distillery," said Powell.

Southern Grace Distilleries, known as Whiskey Prison, was founded in 2014 and is located in a former North Carolina state prison in Cabarrus County, NC, located about 25 minutes northeast of Charlotte. Conviction is now available in North Carolina, South Carolina, Washington, DC, and available online via cellar.com. For more information about Conviction or Whiskey Prison, please visit www.whiskeyprison.com or call Leanne Powell at 704-622-6413

