The Whiskey Classic is Scheduled for Oct. 13 at the Bonanza Creek Movie Ranch in New Mexico

Event sponsorship, vendor information, and early bird tickets are available now.

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M., April 10, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- The Whiskey Classic, an immersive event experience designed for whiskey, bourbon, and scotch aficionados, industry professionals, as well as those who want to discover the art behind these beverages, is being held Saturday, Oct. 13, 2018. The event will be held in Santa Fe, New Mexico at the Bonanza Creek Movie Ranch.

The venue is one of the most famous western movie sets in the film industry. Bonanza Creek Ranch offers a 24-building western movie town, which was first used for "The Man from Laramie" movie set in 1955. Later, the ranch was used for such blockbuster hits as "Lonesome Dove" and "Lightning Jack." Most recently, the movies "Cowboys and Aliens", "Appaloosa", and "3:10 to Yuma", among many others have filmed there.

"Utilizing this iconic movie backdrop nods to the history of New Mexico, our incredible film industry partners, and celebrates the tradition of whiskey making," says Micaela Brown, Producer of The Whiskey Classic. "We have some availability for brands to participate as a vendor or sponsor in either our tasting tent or western movie structures. This is the most uniquely immersive event experience New Mexico has to offer, and we anticipate a sell-out crowd!"

Early bird tickets can be bought right on the event website. Tickets to The Whiskey Classic include an all-access pass to samples and tastings, commemorative whiskey tasting glass, main stage events, hot mixology, and live music. Attendees can also check out The Whiskey Classic app, which provides a social event feed, ability to chat with other attendees, event info and schedule, and map routing functionality.

For more information about the event, download the app, and other information, visit WhiskeyClassic.us or email info@whiskeyclassic.us.

The Whiskey Classic

The Whiskey Classic 2018 is the premier whiskey, scotch, and bourbon event in the United States. The event is scheduled for October 13, 2018 at Bonanza Creek Movie Ranch in Santa Fe, New Mexico. For more information, visit WhiskeyClassic.us.

Related Links

Website

Related Video

http://www.youtube.com/watch?v=9O5bP7kdHtE

View original content with multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/the-whiskey-classic-is-scheduled-for-oct-13-at-the-bonanza-creek-movie-ranch-in-new-mexico-300627497.html

SOURCE The Whiskey Classic