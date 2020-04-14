Wheelhouse Marketing & PR and Pernod Ricard Texas Division Partner to Produce and Distribute Surgical Masks

The Focus is Smaller Texas Areas and Health Facilities in Need

FORT WORTH, Texas, April 14, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Wheelhouse Marketing & PR, a Mass Luminosity Company, based in Fort Worth, TX, announces it has teamed up with client Pernod Ricard Texas Division, to utilize stored unused promotional t-shirts from past campaigns for the creation of surgical style masks. The idea came into fruition after the realization that health facilities were in short supply, especially those in small markets, so both companies wanted to repurpose this inventory of unused material.

Wheelhouse team members have taken on the challenge to create hundreds of masks to serve the outlying, smaller community hospitals, as they have yet to see re-supply. "In the smaller markets, the wait time for supplies is much longer and we want to help relieve this as much as possible," stated Wheelhouse Executive Vice President of Operations, Kell Curtis

"We are so lucky to have an incredible group of creative designers on our team that were willing to jump in and get to sewing," states Mass Luminosity CMO, Julie Curtis. "While all eyes are on some of the bigger cities, we have heard the cry of smaller, outlying hospitals and nursing homes that are desperate to get their hands-on PPE items. We are grateful to our partners Pernod Ricard Texas Team for donating brand new materials to get production moving so swiftly."

First round of supplies was delivered this week, and the Wheelhouse Team will continue on until the need is met, and caretakers and first responders receive items they need to safely continue to serve their communities.

About Wheelhouse Marketing & PR:

Wheelhouse Marketing & PR, wholly owned subsidiary of Mass Luminosity, is a group of impassioned and creative individuals who know there are no traffic jams on the extra mile. It develops connectivity between brands and consumers by bringing them together in a forum that is imaginative, innovative and inspirational. As a full- service marketing firm, Wheelhouse takes a distinctive human approach to manifesting a message that speaks to both the mind and soul of your consumer, transforming them into fans. www.wheelhousepr.com

About Mass Luminosity:

Mass Luminosity is a research, technology and experiential company that integrates brands and people in a unique and powerful way. Its mission statement is the defragmentation and enhancement of the human experience. The company's current subsidiaries include: Wheelhouse Marketing and PR and GTribe the leading social media network for technology enthusiasts and video gamers, located at www.gamingtribe.com. For more information on Mass Luminosity visit: www.massluminosity.com.

About Pernod Ricard:

Pernod Ricard is the No.2 worldwide producer of wines and spirits with consolidated sales of €9,182 million in FY19. Created in 1975 by the merger of Ricard and Pernod, the Group has developed through organic growth and acquisitions: Seagram (2001), Allied Domecq (2005) and Vin&Sprit (2008). Pernod Ricard, which owns 16 of the Top 100 Spirits Brands, holds one of the most prestigious and comprehensive brand portfolios in the industry, including: Absolut Vodka, Ricard pastis, Ballantine's, Chivas Regal, Royal Salute, and The Glenlivet Scotch whiskies, Jameson Irish whiskey, Martell cognac, Havana Club rum, Beefeater gin, Malibu liqueur, Mumm and Perrier-Jouët champagnes, as well Jacob's Creek, Brancott Estate, Campo Viejo, and Kenwood wines. Pernod Ricard's brands are distributed across over 160 markets, and by its own direct salesforce in 73 markets. The Group's decentralised organisation empowers its 19,000 employees to be true on-the-ground ambassadors of its vision of "Créateurs de Convivialité." As reaffirmed by the Group's three-year strategic plan, "Transform and Accelerate," deployed in 2018, Pernod Ricard's strategy focuses on investing in long-term, profitable growth for all stakeholders. The Group remains true to its three founding values: entrepreneurial spirit, mutual trust, and a strong sense of ethics. As illustrated by the 2030 roadmap supporting the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs), "We bring good times from a good place." In recognition of Pernod Ricard's strong commitment to sustainable development and responsible consumption, it has received a Gold rating from Ecovadis and is ranked No. 1 in Vigeo Eiris for the beverage sector. Pernod Ricard is also a United Nation's Global Compact LEAD company. Pernod Ricard is listed on Euronext (Ticker: RI; ISIN Code: FR0000120693) and is part of the CAC 40 index.

