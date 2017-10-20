WharfMiami South Florida's New Pop-Up Event Space Set to Open Its Doors

The much-anticipated special event concept will open this November on the iconic Miami River.

MIAMI, Oct. 20, 2017 /PRNewswire/ -- This November, Miami will welcome a new member to the family. "The Wharf" proudly announces it will open its doors to much anticipation from foodies, event goers and media. The new outdoor pop-up event space sits on a bend in the Miami River, just a few blocks from downtown located at 114 SW North River Drive, Miami, Florida. Brainchild of developers Alex Mantecon, Guillermo Vadell, and hospitality guru Emilio "Emi" Guerra, this unique space will be anchored with live music, eats, cocktails and a rotation of special events. The overall project earned the approval of City of Miami voters in March 2016, a referendum triggered by the city code and charter requiring voter approval of the lease or sale of city property. Mantecon and Vadell have partnered with local river staple Garcia's who will operate an open-air raw bar and market onsite at The Wharf opening this November.

The Wharf will boast a setting unlike any other in South Florida. The 30,000-square-feet open-air venue will welcome patrons looking to please their palates with some of the most delectable libations and culinary creations in town. For those concerned about unpredictable Miami rain, no need to worry. The venue will be comprised of open-air and a covered large tent structure erected by EventStar recognized for their special event tents during such acclaimed events as Art Basel. With multiple lounge, conversation and dining areas, those looking for a cool spot to enjoy happy hour or cooked on the spot eats will have lots of choices of where to get cozy. Some of Miami's most sought-after food trucks will be on a regular rotation weekly to satisfy eager palates, as well as a delightful rotation of highly acclaimed chefs doing one-night special engagements to please the foodie community. For those wanting to arrive by boat, The Wharf will also offer an impressive amount of dockage space.

The Miami River area has risen in popularity with a handful of eateries satisfying eager crowds on weekends to include the recreational boating community. But now, The Wharf will offer multiple areas to satisfy an even wider audience. Alex Mantecon stated: "This is just the beginning. We are so excited to launch this effort. We know guests are going to love it. This will be that place, where active professionals, families and lovers of food and drink can enjoy minus any pretentiousness. A lot of planning has gone into the space. And this will be just a taste of what's to eventually rise at the location. "

The Wharf is a precursor to a permanent mixed-use food and entertainment destination known as "Riverside Wharf" on the [same] site. With that said, Mantecon and Vadell enlisted only what many would consider an "A-team" to work on the soon to open project. The design and buildout of the pop-up was collaboration with many entities including design firm The Secret Sauce, to ensure the final product was up to par and what they truly envisioned. The Wharf will employ concrete, AstroTurf, tents and canopies, modular tables and chairs and three to four food trucks to bring life to the vacant land between I-95 and the SW First Street Bridge. The Wharf will feature up to five small retail huts, lounge seating on a wooden deck, waterside seating along the river, pedestal seating and tables, space for two bars, communal tables and ping pong. Also, featuring the use of repurposed materials, lots of nautical references and relaxed pieces such as Adirondack chairs, many will soon enjoy this new hotspot which is holding employment casting calls for all positions on October 25 and 26. Those interested may apply via: http://wharfmiami.com/jobs/.

The Wharf is located at 114 SW North River Drive, Miami, Florida. For all press inquiries: Lmsantana@CreativasGroup.com. Interviews available upon request.

Follow on social IG: @WharfMiami and on Face book: The Wharf Miami.

Media Contact:

Liza Santana

305-968-2384

181459@email4pr.com

View original content with multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/wharfmiami-south-floridas-new-pop-up-event-space-set-to-open-its-doors-300540338.html

SOURCE Wharf Miami