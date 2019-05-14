The WFLA Announces 1st Draft

The Professional 'Women's Football League Association'



PALMDALE, Calif., May 14, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Since announcing in March, SHE will bring to the nation its' first successful Women's Football League Association, global interests has soared. Female college football players to rugby Olympians have reached out to the professional organization with the number one question being "when is the first draft?" Undoubtedly, a solid indication football fans are ready for the WFLA.

In response, the organization has added 8 additional teams to meet demand in those areas, and to offer additional opportunities bringing the total to 32 professional franchises. The WFLA makes clear that this new professional women's league is about more than just female football. The league and its' programs are about empowering young women with new opportunities and instilling them with the confidence and leadership skills necessary to advance their lives and to achieve career levels previously unattainable by women. The WFLA "strives to foster early and lasting interest in the game, instilling respect for the game's foundational values, including teamwork, commitment and leadership. Football can be a catalyst for greater personal development at every level of play"1.

CEO, Lupe Rose says, "Players will want to prepare now to be eligible to participate during this first round of drafts for 2020. We are looking forward to working with and developing talented females in this sport as we put to rest once and for all the notion there would never be a successful professional women's football league."

If you've been following along these last two months, you might ask, how will all these variables be achieved? Well, the WFLA is in the process of meeting with city officials across the U.S. to develop its arenas in their cities. Not only will these arenas offer additional financial growth but will also create as many as 500 jobs in each community and bring over 16,000 new jobs throughout the United States.

Benefits include a residual income from the following to each Franchise Owner:

Ticket sales

Concessions

Merchandise

Gate receipts

Licensing revenue

Dedicated financial partners

Sponsors

And if that wasn't enough, the WFLA executives have also met with game developers for its first ever release of women's football on any video gaming platform. The video gaming licensing offers additional financial benefits to individual franchises, athletes, as well as the WFLA organization.

All of these provide franchises an absolute way to monetize and bring value to their teams, pay professional athletes and generate long revenue streams. The WFLA is doing everything right to achieve what critics have said are unattainable goals. With all that said, there are still a few teams left. So, WHO GOT NEXT?

Note: The WFLA will be conducting its first professional draft August 31, 2019 at the Las Vegas MGM Grand. Additionally, the professional organization announces franchise sales. Please contact Ritzy Mullings at ritzy@shebeverages.com or Lupe Rose lupe@shebeverages.com to inquire.

SOURCE: 1. https://operations.nfl.com/the-players/getting-into-the-game/

About Company: SHE Beverage Company, Inc.­ - women owned, nationally recognized brand known for its trademark feud with #Budweiser because of its original slogan "The Queen of Beer". Regardless, SHE has not backed down or been affected by "Bud" at all. "The Queen of Beverages", SHE Beverage Company has grown its brand to unbelievable heights within the last four years. Opening its 10,000 SQ. FT brewery in Lancaster CA, manufacturing water and launching its brands Sip by SHE with Sip Electrolyte, Sip Alkaline, Sip Young, and Sip Mom's Water. Currently supplying products to Target, Walmart, BevMo, Total Wine & More, Vons & Albertson Grocers, Arco & Chevron Gas-stations, Best Western & Holiday Inn Hotels, and a slew of other convenient stores, hotels, and casinos as well as AMAZON. SHE Beverage Company is a brand to closely watch.

