Westwood Village Welcomes Lollicup Fresh for their Grand Opening

LOS ANGELES, Oct. 26, 2017 /PRNewswire/ -- Westwood Village welcomes Lollicup Fresh® for the grand opening of their new location at 1131 Westwood Blvd., Los Angeles, CA 90024, on October 26, 2017.

The grand opening will give locals an opportunity to try the boba, selective hot and cold drinks, and entrees for a reduced price; win T-Shirts and other prizes; and meet the mascot Lolli. There will be a grand prize of a month of free boba to a participant who posts the kid-friendly event on social media.

Some of the discounts include $1 boba milk tea and hot earl grey milk tea, $2 tea lemonade (Hawaiian Dance/Strawberry Field), and $3 popcorn chicken.

The Lollicup Fresh brand has become a classic to many of its fans, and is remembered by many as a popular hangout and eatery. It is a pioneer of the United States bubble tea industry and has continued to thrive over the years. The first retail store was opened in San Gabriel, California in 2000 and has become a nationwide franchise.

Why has it been so popular? Co-owner of the Westwood location Andrew Lu talked about what a fun experience Lollicup Fresh brings to the area that is a central spot for UCLA college students, local businesses, and residents, "Music is playing in the background and all the drinks are very colorful and lively. It's a nice bright looking café style restaurant." Yu went on to explain what makes them different from other boba or beverage places, "People are usually surprised that we also serve full meals like beef noodle soup as well as the snacks, in addition to the drinks. It is a good value to our customers."

With the popularity of the franchise, more stores will be opening in neighborhoods nationwide.

About Lollicup Fresh

Based in Chino, CA, Lollicup Fresh is the new evolution of Lollicup Coffee & Tea, serving milk and tea based beverages complemented with tasty, chewy add-ons and addictive snacks and meals. Lollicup Fresh prides itself on continuously providing quality products with a great experience to its customers. For more information or inquiries, contact marketing@lollicup.com. http://lollicupfresh.com

Contact: Leah Bergman

Phone: (800) 857-1988

Email: marketing@lollicup.com

View original content with multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/westwood-village-welcomes-lollicup-fresh-for-their-grand-opening-300543836.html

SOURCE Lollicup Fresh