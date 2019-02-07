The Western U.S. Leader in Regional Wine Delivery to Exhibit at the Oregon Wine Symposium on February 12th and 13th

1-2 Day Delivery of Wine Shipments across a Vast Geographical Footprint

SAN RAMON, Calif., Feb. 7, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- GSO, a General Logistics Systems Company, announced that it will participate as an exhibitor at the Oregon Wine Symposium taking place in Portland on February 12-13, 2019. The event is the Northwest's largest wine industry trade show which hosts over 180 exhibitors and attracts more than 1700 industry professionals from wineries, fulfillment houses, vineyards, tasting rooms, and more.

As a well-known Western U.S. parcel and freight delivery provider for a variety of industries since 1995, GSO gained popularity over the years as the preferred regional carrier for the wine industry due to its specialized point-of-delivery procedures for wine shipments. Having recently expanded its service area into Oregon, Washington, Idaho and Utah, the company looks forward to introducing itself and its parent company — General Logistics Systems — at the show to the Northwestern Wine audience, while sharing the benefits of its Direct-to-Trade and Direct-to-Consumer wine delivery program.

"The wine shipping industry and its customers expect a level of service which offers unparalleled delivery success, convenience, and cost savings; over the years, we've been successful in providing wine shippers with the speed, cost-effectiveness, and quality that wine consumers and trade customers have come to expect," says Troy Ruffing, Director of Sales at GSO. "While we offer specialized Direct-to-Trade and Direct-to-Consumer programs with specific wine delivery procedures, we constantly strive to improve the customer experience by maintaining the highest level of service for customers and their shipments."

Attendees of the Oregon Wine Symposium can visit the company's booth (#444) to discover unique shipping benefits for the wine industry, and learn more about parent company, General Logistics Systems.

For more information about the Western U.S. parcel and freight delivery services offered by the company, visit www.gso.com.

About GSO and General Logistics Systems:

Founded in 1995, GSO, makes more than a million deliveries each month throughout California, Arizona, Nevada, New Mexico, Oregon, Washington, Idaho, and Utah. Headquartered in San Ramon, California, the company maintains 48 depots, 2 hubs, and a customer service center to support greater than 20,000 customers. GSO provides Priority, Ground, and Freight service with a superior level of service including later pickup times, earlier deliveries, and proactive package tracking, all at competitive rates. GSO is a wholly owned subsidiary of GLS U.S. Holding, Inc. The General Logistics Systems Group is a high-quality parcel service provider for over 270,000 customers, covering 41 European states, eight U.S. states and Canada.

