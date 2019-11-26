Welcome Winter with Firebirds Wood Fired Grill's Seasonal Features Nov. 27

CHARLOTTE, N.C., Nov. 26, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Firebirds Wood Fired Grill, known for its signature steaks and classic American cuisine, introduces bold new flavors such as the Crispy Chicken Sandwich, French Onion and Mushroom Sliced Steak, Crab-Crowned Chile Salmon, Grilled Chairman's Reserve® Prime Pork Chop and more to its Winter Features menu November 27 through December 31.

"We have several new creations for our guests this season, as well as winter classics with a twist," said Firebirds Executive Chef Steve Sturm. "It's that time of year to sit down for a fresh hot meal with co-workers, friends or family and enjoy each other's company."

The Winter Features Menu includes:

Lunch

Crispy Chicken Sandwich - served on toasted focaccia with herbed goat cheese, lettuce and tomato; choice of side

Suggested beer pairing: Sam Adams Boston Lager

French Onion and Mushroom Sliced Steak - wood grilled sliced steak topped with caramelized onions and mushrooms in a sherry beef broth and Gruyere cheese; served with Firebirds Green Chile Mac and Cheese

Suggested Wine pairing: Firebirds Red

Dinner

Crab-Crowned Chile Salmon - chile-rubbed sustainable salmon topped with crab and spinach fondue; served with Parmesan mashed potatoes

Suggested wine pairing: Conundrum White

Wood Grilled NY Strip with Chile-Lime Shrimp - topped with sautéed shrimp in ancho chile-lime butter, served with choice of side

Suggested beer pairing: Firebirds Red

Grilled Chairman's Reserve ® Prime Pork Chop - prime cut, bacon-bourbon mustard glaze, served with Green Chile Mac and Cheese

Suggested wine pairing: Conundrum Red

Lunch and Dinner

Baked Herbed Goat Cheese Fondue - with roasted tomato, olives and toasted baguette

- with roasted tomato, olives and toasted baguette Pyramid Peach Chocolate Cheesecake - with balsamic marinated strawberries

Firebirds will also offer, through December 31, Conundrum Wine, wildly original blends from lush Napa to moody Monterey dedicated to the land and responsibly farming in Napa Valley.

These include:

2016 White Blend: Citrus and pear mingle with exotic flavors of mango, coconut and pineapple

2017 Red Blend: Lush cherry flavors infused with unsweetened chocolate and notes of clove and nutmeg

Firebirds' after-dinner drinks, such as cordials, whiskey and hot coffee drinks, are the perfect night cap to a wonderful evening:

Fired Up Coffee with Tiramisu Liqueur, TUACA, agave nectar, topped with whipped cream and drizzled with chocolate

Flannel Pajamas: coffee laced with DeKuyper Butterscotch Schnapps and Godiva Chocolate Liqueur

Hazelnut-Vanilla Java: Coffee blended with Frangelico and Stoli Vanil Vodka

Firebirds offers reservations on OpenTable or order from the ToGo menu at FirebirdsRestaurants.com. Guests can also order delivery off of the seasonal feature menu by visiting DoorDash.com.

In addition to its great feature menu, Firebirds offers gift cards perfect for co-workers, clients, family and friends during the holiday season. Guests will receive $20 in bonus gift cards with every $100 spent on Firebirds gift cards in store or online through December 31. If gift cards are purchased in bulk, purchasers will save up to 25 percent with Firebirds' corporate buying program year-round.

Register to be a Firebirds' Inner Circle member and be the first to hear about upcoming events, promotions, new menu items and exclusive offers. Members also receive a gift for joining and a gift on their birthday.

