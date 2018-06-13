Weihenstephan Brewery Releases Commemorative Soccer Glass Boot

World's Oldest Brewery Provides the Kit to Enjoy Soccer's Biggest Stage

MOUNT PLEASANT, S.C., June 13, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- As the world's soccer powerhouses descend upon Russia to battle for soccer glory, Weihenstephan, the World's Oldest Brewery, has released a commemorative glass to enjoy the contests, the Weihenstephaner German Beer Boot Glass. This half-liter boot is sure to turn heads whether you're watching the German squad try to repeat or one of the dark horse countries looking to shock the world.

"Every four years soccer's best teams create magical moments during the tournament and we feel it is the perfect time to enjoy a refreshing Weihenstephan," said Marcus Englet, Export Sales Director of Weihenstephan. "As soccer's popularity continues to grow and expand throughout the United States and all over the world, our boot glassware brings a smile across everyone's face whether they're enjoying our famous Hefeweissbier or our new Braupakt collaboration brew with Sierra Nevada.. We look forward to seeing people enjoy the games and Weihenstephan beers across the US."

The Weihenstephaner boot glassware can be found in limited supply from June 14 to July 15, 2018 wherever the family of Weihenstephan draft beers is sold.

About the Bavarian State Brewery Weihenstephan:

The Bavarian State Brewery Weihenstephan, founded in 1040 as a monastery brewery of the Benedictine monks, is now a state-owned enterprise, which is run by private-sector standards. Hidden behind the historic walls of the brewery is state-of-the-art technology, which draws on current scientific findings in beverage technology. Together with nearly 1000 years of experience and traditional brewing techniques, premium beers of the highest quality are created, which receive the most coveted awards at the international beer competitions every year. For more information please visit www.weihenstephaner.com.

