Weekapaug Inn Unveils The PondHouse, The Ultimate Waterfront Summer Pop-Up Dining Concept

WESTERLY, R.I., May 17, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Ocean House Management Collection announces its newest imaginative culinary pop-up concept, The PondHouse at the award-winning, historic Weekapaug Inn. Located on the scenic shores of the Quonachontaug Pond in Westerly, Rhode Island, The PondHouse offers a new twist on farm-to-plate dining. It is an exclusive pond-to-plate waterfront dining experience during summer 2019 in collaboration with the world-renowned champagnes of Louis Roederer.

Embracing Weekapaug Inn's barefoot luxury ambiance and ties to its natural surrounding, the photogenic dining venue is rustic yet refined. Just steps from the pond, the private open-air, covered wooden structure is reminiscent of a grounded tree house, allowing for breezes and expansive views. Its design is in-step with its outdoor setting while being stylish and intimate to accommodate up to four people. Reservations are available for lunch and dinner.

The PondHouse features an interactive, savory, locally sourced three-course menu, that guests personally grill themselves on a specially designed tabletop grill, and courses are thoughtfully paired with the iconic Louis Roederer champagnes. The experience begins with a naturalist-inspired educational introduction about the waterfront's landscape and environment, local seafood and natural habitat.

Grilled "Quonnie Rock" Oysters are grilled in front of and by guests with flavorful dipping sauces such as Roederer Champagne mignonette, passion-jalapeno cocktail sauce and bacon chili-tamarind sauce. Local seafoods are featured throughout the menu, including scallops, shrimp and lobster. As an alternative, options from "the pasture" include lamb, pork and chicken or vegetarian marinated skewers. Side dishes spotlight charred runner beans, grilled corn succotash, salad and assorted warm breads with herb infused olive oil. Entrees and sides are served on beautiful Simon Pearce hand-made pottery.

The PondHouse is created by Ocean House Management Collection, the same team that developed nationally acclaimed culinary concepts such as the Secret Garden summertime champagne bar and the Fondue Express gondola dining experience at Ocean House.

"As we continuously strive to push boundaries and elevate New England's culinary scene in inventive ways, we recognize that today's traveler is seeking distinct dining and extraordinary encounters. They want immersive experiences tied to the destination, its flavors and environment," said Daniel A. Hostettler, president and group managing director of Ocean House Management. "We are excited to partner with Louis Roederer Champagne to launch The PondHouse, a concept that will inspire and delight foodies, overnight guests and local residents."

Louis Roederer was selected as the champagne partner for this special pop-up because of its high quality, unique style and taste. Founded in 1776, Louis Roederer is one of the very rare Champagne houses to remain in the same family for seven consistent generations. The organization has an ongoing commitment to organic and biodynamic vineyards, well aligned with Weekapaug Inn's commitment to nature.

The PondHouse accommodates couples or groups of up to four people, and three options will be available: $300 (plus tax, gratuity and processing) for up to four people; for $425++ with our premier pairing of Louis Roederer Champagnes and California Sparkling wines; and a third, "Tête du Cuvée" pairing with Louis Roederer's premier champagne selections, including their Prestige Cuvée "Cristal" for $625++.

A portion of all proceeds go to the Ocean House Fund for Charitable Giving, to help children and families in need.

About Weekapaug Inn

Weekapaug Inn is an award-winning historic inn, named one of the "Best Hotels in the World" by Travel + Leisure and one of the "Most Charming Hotels" by Reader's Digest. The property is a natural gem that is nestled on the scenic Atlantic Coast, surrounded by a salt pond and overlooking a barrier beach. Guests can enjoy 31 guest rooms including four two-bedroom Signature Suites, sweeping waterfront views, an outdoor pool and access to a private community beach. The property's dedicated on-staff Naturalist helps guests discover and engage with their surroundings, with guided beach walks, boating excursions, biking, bird watching, stargazing, and more. As part of the Ocean House Management Collection, guests enjoy the amenities and activities of both Weekapaug and Ocean House, making the Weekapaug Inn ideal for business retreats, family vacations and weekend escapes. Visit Weekapaug Inn on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter.

Weekapaug Inn is a member of Relais & Châteaux, an exclusive collection of more than 500 of the finest hotels and gourmet restaurants in 60 countries that has set the standard for excellence in hospitality. #RelaisChateaux.

