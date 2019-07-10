Weekapaug Inn, One of New England's Top Resorts, Hosts Sam vonTrapp And vonTrapp Brewing at Special Beer Dinner on Wednesday, July 17

WEEKAPAUG, R.I., July 10, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Weekapaug Inn, one of New England's top resorts located on the scenic Atlantic Ocean shore, will host Sam vonTrapp and will feature lagers from vonTrapp Brewing at a July 17 Brewmaster's Dinner.

The Weekapaug Inn's Brewmaster's Social is a popular dinner series that includes a reception and a three-course menu specially paired with craft beers, prepared by Executive Chef Devin Bozkaya.

At the July 17 event, Sam vonTrapp, Executive Vice President of the Trapp Family Lodge and vonTrapp Brewing, will share his knowledge of lager tastes and brewing with guests.

Sam vonTrapp is the grandson of Maria von Trapp whose story was illustrated in the iconic Sound of Music and whose family settled in Stowe, Vermont where they opened the Lodge in 1950 after touring the Unites States as the vonTrapp Family Singers. Sam's father, Johannes, dreamed about opening an Austrian Brewery in Vermont. Using Johannes' vision, Sam started the vonTrapp Brewery and Bierhall, a brewery dedicated to crafting the highest quality Austrian Lager Ale, in 2010. The organization features acclaimed seasonal Austrian Lagers that range from light to dark and smooth to bold. Passionate about his Austrian roots, Sam von Trapp is also known for his expansive knowledge of craft brewing.

This special beer dinner event is open to the public, and reservations are required. The cost is only $49 per person, plus tax and gratuity. Details are available at WeekapaugInnEvents.com or by calling (877) 258- 0324.

About Weekapaug Inn

Weekapaug Inn is an award-winning historic inn, named one of the "Best Hotels in the World" by Travel + Leisure and one of the "Most Charming Hotels" by Reader's Digest. The property is a natural gem that is nestled on the scenic Atlantic Coast, surrounded by a salt pond and overlooking a barrier beach. As part of the Ocean House Management Collection, guests enjoy the amenities and activities of both Weekapaug and Ocean House, making the Weekapaug Inn ideal for business retreats, family vacations and weekend escapes. Weekapaug Inn is a member of Relais & Châteaux, an exclusive collection of more than 500 of the finest hotels and gourmet restaurants in 60 countries. #RelaisChateaux. #DeliciousJourneys.

